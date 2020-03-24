2020 C8 Corvette Owner Shows Water Gathering in the Engine Bay

Moving the engine to the back of the car has done wonders for the performance and the popularity of the Corvette. However, it brings with it a bunch of new challenges and problems, one of them being water getting into the engine bay.
While normal cars largely protect their engine using a big hood, mid-engined ones have a kind of deck that still allows the powertrain to breathe. And if you've ever dealt with even something as simple as an MR-2, you'll know that it can become a reliability issue over time.
This video is from Morgan Crosbie, who also a salesman at a Chevrolet dealership in Ontario and has been detailing his experience with the new Vette. During his trip to the car wash, the man films how water running off the glass beads down and eventually gets to the engine bay.
This thing is built like a supercar costing three times the money, yet the owner is taking it to a cheap car wash where you worry about how many seconds are left on the timer. By contrast, Ferrari and Lambo owners usually get them detailed.
Well, if anything goes bad and it's a build issue, you should be protected under warranty. Even if it's common sense not to get your engine wet, if there's no sticker saying that, you're in the clear.
Right now, this isn't a huge problem, but heat+water could result in a bit of extra corrosion and premature failure of the alternator or other components. This is Chevy's first mid-engined sports car, so we need to cut them some slack, especially when the C8 Corvette is surprisingly practical.
In the second part of the video, the C8 owner shows how the sports car is capable of swallowing lots of luggage, including a carry-on suitcase, some smaller items, a couple of soft bags and the quintessential golf clubs. What is it with sports car owners and playing golf!?
