Porshe 986 Boxster Shooting Brake Looks Brilliant in Miami Blue

Codenamed 986, the Boxster came to be as part of Porsche’s plan to be profitable again. Just like the 996 generation of the 911, the mid-engine sports car helped the German automaker turn things around with a little help from Toyota. 29 photos



Did you know there’s a company in Las Vegas, Nevada, that can shoehorn



Fontys Minor Motorsport Engineering and composite bodywork specialist Van Thull Development took a different approach with a first-gen Boxster, turning into a shooting brake with 997 headlights, 991 taillights, and Miami Blue paintwork. The side windows come from a 996, and if you were wondering, the hatchback assembly is sourced from a Peugeot 407 station wagon of all things.



The rear bumper has that 997 GT3 RS look to it, and speaking of which, the front fascia is pretty sporty in its own right. On the project’s landing page,



Even though there’s no pricing information available at this point in time, there’s no denying this fellow here is a lot cheaper than Porsche’s only shooting brake on sale today. The Panamera 4 Sport Turismo kicks off at $98,000 before destination charge while a 986 can be had for as little as $3,000 on Craigslist.



The question is, would you take this baby home over the



