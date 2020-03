A couple of days ago, we showed you the first rendering we found of a mid-engined Camaro . We suggested that since pony cars have reached full maturity, it's time to try something new or risk becoming irrelevant.But today, we stumbled upon another even sharper-looking super Camaro, and it was paired up with a photo of an equally crazy Ford Mustang. Now that's an interesting rivalry!These two have been at it for decades, battling with everything from economical engines to adaptive suspension for the track. While the Camaro doesn't need to be mid-engined immediately, we quickly realized that the Mustang should and can make the change.You see, back in 1969, there was a thing called the Mustang Mach 40 Concept 5.4-liter, which was mid-engined. Also, Ford has always wanted to measure itself against supercar makers, which is why we have the GT.Right now, the net is making fun of the GT because it costs about half a million and it basically only as fast as a less powerful $60,000 Corvette. But that car is more of a technology demonstrator, and we'd imagine the mid-engined 'Stang being motivated not by an EcoBoost V6 but buy a 7.3-liter or the fancy like the "Voodoo."Speaking of which, the Mustang rendering is about a year old and is clearly based on the GT350. Meanwhile, the fresher midship Camaro by Chopping Pixels is as crazy as a Michael Bay Transformer. It seems to think it's some kind of Lamborghini and... ain't nobody gonna tell it what to do.Ford has recently offered slightly more exotic technology, even if it is expensive. Meanwhile, Chevy has made cars that are a little more fun and engaging. Tell us which you think would be better if mid-engined.