Toyota MR-2 "Cherry" Is a Widebody Porsche 935 Impostor

Here’s a little time-attack 935 inspired MR2 I’ve been working on. . . Fun fact, when I was a kid (I’m only 24) I thought the MR2 was a Ferrari  . . HDRI by @s.pphoto

A post shared by BradBuilds | Cars (@bradbuilds) on Feb 24, 2020 at 9:46am PST