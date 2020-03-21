2020 Toyota Supra "Chopped Cargo" Has Exposed Engined Bay, Targa Top

While the automotive side of social media is hooked up on the C8 Chevrolet Corvette these days, we mustn't allow the 2020 Toyota Supra to leave the spotlights - there are multiple builders and rendering artists who are working towards this goal. Case in point with the pixel effort we have here, which brings one of the most extreme Mk V Supra takes we've discussed to date.
Last November saw north of 60 modded units of the Japanese sportscar storming the SEMA show in Las Vegas. And while many of them brought plenty of details to drool over, the limited development time meant we didn't get to enjoy an all-out proposal like the one portrayed in this rendering.
Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist responsible for this work, decided to put the Japanese machine on what could be described as an extreme diet. As such, the engine compartment is now open, so we can gaze at the individual throttle bodies of that straight-six.
Then we have the Targa top, a feature the Toyota sportscar has lost in the transition from the previous to the current generation (this would've allowed the newcomer to cannibalize the BMW Z4 Roadster it shares the platform and engines with).
Given the body modifications mentioned above, the widebody kit of the toy is no longer the #1 visual priority. Then again, perhaps the said pixel master took the time to sort out the aerodynamics of the vehicle.
And the clues might just include the massive front splitter, the various elements placed on the firewall, the racing-like door mirrors, with their limited footprint, as well as the ducktail and the side elements flanking the exhaust tips.
Of course, the roof removal does impact the rigidity of the structure, which is why this has been strengthened - zoom in on the Instagram post below to check out all the little details of the wacky proposal.
PS: If you're looking for an Mk IV Supra that follows a similar theme, albeit appearing to take things even further, this pixel stunt should have you covered.
Do you guys think it’s time to start working on post apocalyptic vehicles or not yet? What would you like to see? 😄 This supra is NOT post apocalyptic ready, in case you’re ready to shoot me☝🏼 . . . . . #Toyota #supra #supra2020 #grsupra #customcars #ydcars #yd #alyasid #yasiddesign #toyotasupra #loweredlifestyle #carlifestyle #blacklist