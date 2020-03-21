1952 Chevrolet 3100 Sandman Comes with a Window in the Hood

In the world of custom builds, rat rods are a special breed because they are purposefully deceitful. The worn-down exterior is there to make people believe the vehicle is not to be taken seriously, but the hardware that is not visible (the engine) and the interior are there to contradict the initial impression.
What we have here is a rat rod that was not built from scratch, but it is based on an existing production model. Starting from a 1952 Chevrolet 3100 pickup, the garage behind it created a monster of a machine that cost some $42,000 to build.
Looking at it from afar, one would not expect such a big amount to have been invested in it. The beat down exterior looks like it has been through a lot of problems over the years, the biggest of them being the rust that seems to be eating the metal away. Obviously, that is not the case, and we are talking about that special kind of custom rust people in the tuning industry like to call patina.
Boasting Sandman lettering on the doors, the 3100's body rides on a custom chassis with an independent front end, 20-inch wheels, power steering, and custom brakes.
Looked at from the front, the hood of the build sports an interesting feature: a window cut right down its middle, allowing a perfect view at the LS1 V8 engine of unspecified power fitted in the bay and linked to a four-speed transmission. The window view reveals an aftermarket aluminum intake, a new throttle body and a custom air intake.
Inside, the exterior decay is contrasted by modern luxury that includes extensive use of leather, a Kenwood touchscreen, and an perfectly matched brown-tan motif.
With just 6,500 miles on the clock since it was completed, the custom 1952 Chevrolet 3100 is selling for $39,995 on the Classic Cars website.
