Brian's 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline But It's a Pandem R32

2 Fast 2 Furious is perhaps not the greatest film of all time. It didn't win Oscars, but it set the over-the-top tone for some of the stunts which would later net the franchise billions. Also, that GT-R was really cool!
Mister Vin Diesel was too good to appear in this film, as both him and director Rob Cohen were busy working on xXx at the time. But Paul Walker poured his passion into the project and he even convinced the producer to let him do a dangerous stunt in the Skyline.
The iconic car itself was a 1999 GT-R R34 that belonged to famed technical director Craig Lieberman. You can basically identify that paint combination from a mile away, which makes it perfect for use in other cars. In this rendering, Instagram artist dm_jon applies the blue-on-silver combo onto the R32.
What's the difference? The R32 is the codename for the 8th generation Nissan Skyline, made from 1989 to 1994. It marked the return of the GT-R badge, but this still wasn't available in the United States. This is also where the legendary RB26DETT became available, a 2.6-liter inline-6 with an impressive (at the time) 276 horsepower and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm).
With AWD and all-wheel steering, this was a really high-tech sports car, and most agree it also looks interesting. Meanwhile, Brian's movie car is called the R34 and is based on the 10th-generation Skyline, produced from 1999 to 2002.
As you can probably tell, this looked a lot smoother and more modern. The aero reduces lift and cools the brakes, while the engine's new turbo is quicker and more reliable. Everything about the R34 made it better than before.
The R32 rendering has something extra working in its favor, as it's been modified with a digital Pandem body kit consisting of wider bolt-on fenders and some other aero components.
The iconic car itself was a 1999 GT-R R34 that belonged to famed technical director Craig Lieberman. You can basically identify that paint combination from a mile away, which makes it perfect for use in other cars. In this rendering, Instagram artist dm_jon applies the blue-on-silver combo onto the R32.
What's the difference? The R32 is the codename for the 8th generation Nissan Skyline, made from 1989 to 1994. It marked the return of the GT-R badge, but this still wasn't available in the United States. This is also where the legendary RB26DETT became available, a 2.6-liter inline-6 with an impressive (at the time) 276 horsepower and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm).
With AWD and all-wheel steering, this was a really high-tech sports car, and most agree it also looks interesting. Meanwhile, Brian's movie car is called the R34 and is based on the 10th-generation Skyline, produced from 1999 to 2002.
As you can probably tell, this looked a lot smoother and more modern. The aero reduces lift and cools the brakes, while the engine's new turbo is quicker and more reliable. Everything about the R34 made it better than before.
The R32 rendering has something extra working in its favor, as it's been modified with a digital Pandem body kit consisting of wider bolt-on fenders and some other aero components.