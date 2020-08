The R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R , which is the starting point for this pixel work, has been modded to hell, heaven and back - this was the generation that saw the Japanese supercar killer getting the Godzilla nickname and with each new iteration of the machine that made it big in the aftermarket world, the tuner reputation of its predecessors grew.Nevertheless, Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist responsible for the visual adventure, has decided to take the vehicle into a different all-wheel drive world than the one intended by the factory... or so you might believe, judging by the boosted ride height.Well, the increased ground clearance isn't mixed with the usual offroad wheels and tires, as it normally happens when somebody builds a jportscar (for the record, jacked up sportscar aftermarket projects seem to be on the rise).Instead, these are the type of custom wheels you'd find on a standard GT-R build, if such an adjective is ever fit for describing a tricked-out R32. Then again, one could easily switch to offroading-friendly hardware, so this isn't exactly an issue.As for how little space separates the air dam introduced up front from the asphalt, certain modern-day GM SUVs have shown us that such fuel efficiency boosting solutions can also be found on production cars with a hefty ground clearance.Then there's the transparent hood. While this may or may not offend purists, the fact that it allows us to peek at the Hellcat that now powers the GT-R is quite something.Then again, if FCA (now Stellantis following the alliance with PSA) can't stop throwing HEMIs at everything (Dodge Durango Hellcat, anybody?), can you blame this artist for doing it?