Car Models Painted to Look Like Initial D Cartoons Are Epic

Set your YouTube playlist to "Eurobeats" because we've got some photos that are just filled with energy and adrenaline. Some creative fellow has thought of a way to paint scale models like your favorite Initial D cars, and it's absolutely epic.
Growing up on cartoons and Top Gear, this writer knew one thing about Tamiya kits - they were really expensive. Not only would you have to fork out about $50 per kit, but in order to get a professional product, you'll also need specialized, quite expensive painting gear.
But an artist who goes by the name of @animauto on social media decided to defy convention, to go in the complete opposite direction. His Supra or STI doesn't look like a real car, but something that came out of an Initial D comic book.
If we remember correctly, the Initial D cartoons/anime were among the first to use 3D computer-generated models, which were somehow really good for that era. But the franchise, like most Japanese cartoons, started with a comic book/manga from which they kept the strangely drawn faces.
Like most manga, Initial D was drawn traditionally with pens and quills, so it's got a lot of these streaks and bursts of lines to suggest speed. These 1/24 model toys replicate that with a combination of matte paint and what we believe to be sharpie lines. All the windows are painted black with reflections done in white. Also, yellow headlights are the coolest thing in the world, even though they're now illegal in several countries.
Some of these cars aren't relevant to the Initial D franchise. Last time we checked, Takumi didn't drive a Porsche 918 Spyder. But the model painter reminds us that spinoff series were available at the peak of the drift cartoon craze. Where Initial D focused on the sideways action at the Touge, Wangan Midnight focused on straight-line speed and featured a few supercars.
But an artist who goes by the name of @animauto on social media decided to defy convention, to go in the complete opposite direction. His Supra or STI doesn't look like a real car, but something that came out of an Initial D comic book.
If we remember correctly, the Initial D cartoons/anime were among the first to use 3D computer-generated models, which were somehow really good for that era. But the franchise, like most Japanese cartoons, started with a comic book/manga from which they kept the strangely drawn faces.
Like most manga, Initial D was drawn traditionally with pens and quills, so it's got a lot of these streaks and bursts of lines to suggest speed. These 1/24 model toys replicate that with a combination of matte paint and what we believe to be sharpie lines. All the windows are painted black with reflections done in white. Also, yellow headlights are the coolest thing in the world, even though they're now illegal in several countries.
Some of these cars aren't relevant to the Initial D franchise. Last time we checked, Takumi didn't drive a Porsche 918 Spyder. But the model painter reminds us that spinoff series were available at the peak of the drift cartoon craze. Where Initial D focused on the sideways action at the Touge, Wangan Midnight focused on straight-line speed and featured a few supercars.
View this post on Instagram
Iketani sempaï is just running in the 90's #evov#evovwrc#lanevov#lanevo#wanganmidnight #mfghost #akina #fujiwara #s13#nismo #nissans13#sr20det #initiald #buntafujiwara#japanimisation #cardrawing #artcart#-‡Wd#tamiya #lancerevolution#lanevo#evo7#evo7wrc#wrc#lancerevo #mitsubishi #makkinen #lanevo5#evo5#