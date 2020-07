Pro-Street 1967 Ford Mustang Packs Ultra-Wide Rear Tires, Modified Cleveland V8

Chassis number 7R02S209839 may be listed with unknown mileage, but the visual condition and the engine sound are testament that the car has been enjoyed with care over the years. A 351 Cleveland V8 peeks through the hood with the help of Holley 450 twin carburetors.The 5.8-liter powerplant is complemented by equal-length headers, MSD ignition, a custom alternator and drive-belt setup, side-exit exhaust, Ron Davis aluminum radiator, and a Milodon oil pan. A simple look at the eight-cylinder blunderbuss with Ford Racing valve covers is enough to understand that whoever built it wanted a very stout yet reliable setup.Opening up the trunk reveals a part of the roll cage and no fewer than three goodies that are worthy of mention, starting with a nitrous bottle on the left-hand side. A fuel cell and a Red Top battery with an electrical cut-off switch are also featured. All of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the 9.0-inch rear end with 31-spline axles and a 4.11 differential by a Turbo Action three-speed automatic fitted with a B&M Transpak kit.Another strong point of the 1967 ‘Stang comes in the choice of tires. 33 by 21.5 inches at the rear, wrapped around 15- by 15-inch Team III wheels. Sitting atop an Art Morrison chassis with coilovers and four-corner Wilwood brakes, the car is trimmed in black vinyl, carpets, and padding. Back in 2006, the previous owner fitted bucket seats, RCI harnesses, the six-point roll cage mentioned earlier, and a small fire extinguisher.Auto Meter instrumentation such as the 200-mph speedometer and the three-spoke steering wheel dominate the cockpit from the driver’s perspective. Look at the headliner, and you’ll also notice a switch and fuse panel mounted where the rearview mirror used to be. Gear selection, meanwhile, is the duty of a Turbo Action Cheetah SCS shifter.