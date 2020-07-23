Blue Angel Is the Hydrogen-Powered Luxury Home at Sea to Ease the Conscience

FJ62 Toyota Land Cruiser Gets $104,000 Worth of Upgrades, Including Vortec V8

Produced from 1980 to 1990, the J60 series gave us plenty of incredible off-road machines. This J62 is a little different, though. Very different from the original SUV, actually. 61 photos



A clean Texas title and Carfax report come with the Land Cruiser, which features a 4L65E automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The drip rails, window surrounds, and rocker trim were deleted by TLC 4x4, and the entire body has been repainted in Nissan gray. The remaining exterior trim and windshield were duly replaced, along with the bumpers. A rear mount for two fuel cans and a full-size spare wheel on the right-hand side of the tailgate are also featured.



Moving on to the cargo area, the 1988 Land Cruiser has been treated to Line-X protective coating on the floor, wheel arches, and the rear seatback. A removable rubber mat has been installed for additional protection.



Instead of an inline-six gasoline powerplant or a turbo diesel, the 1988 model has been upgraded with a 4.8-liter Vortec V8 from an older Silverado or full-size van. In total, the seller spent no fewer than $104,000 on restoring and modifying the J62.Listed on Bring a Trailer with a little more than 200,000 miles on the odometer and 11,000 miles since the engine swap, the body-on-framehas also received a thorough service in the spring. In addition to cleaning the fuel injectors, parts such as the water pump, spark plugs, and ignition wires have been replaced.A clean Texas title and Carfax report come with the Land Cruiser, which features a 4L65E automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The drip rails, window surrounds, and rocker trim were deleted by TLC 4x4, and the entire body has been repainted in Nissan gray. The remaining exterior trim and windshield were duly replaced, along with the bumpers. A rear mount for two fuel cans and a full-size spare wheel on the right-hand side of the tailgate are also featured.17-inch ICON wheels coated with Teflon, 33-inch BF Goodrich rubber shoes, and seats from a BMW 5 Series are also worthy of note. Speaking of the interior, it’s hard to think of a J62 in a more immaculate condition than this fellow here. Both the floor and ceiling have been lined with sound-deadening material, and marine-grade carpeting should provide a lot of durability against wear and tear.Moving on to the cargo area, the 1988 Land Cruiser has been treated to Line-X protective coating on the floor, wheel arches, and the rear seatback. A removable rubber mat has been installed for additional protection.The finishing touch? That would be the 38-gallon fuel tank installed by TLC 4x4 nine years ago when the engine swap was also performed.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.