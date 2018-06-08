F62 Land Cruiser Gets Restomodded By the FJ Company

autoevolution
 

Back when the Land Cruiser was more workhorse than luxurious SUV, Toyota used to offer the 60 Series. Produced from 1980 to 1992, the 60 Series gave birth to the FJ62 that you can admire in the gallery, sporting the know-how of the FJ Company.
The premier restorer of FJ Land Cruiser models took the beat-up old-timer, then proceeded to dismantle each and every piece of trim, nut, and bolt from it. After taking care of the rust, the project then entered the first stage of the restomodding.

From red paintwork and tartan-upholstered seats, the sport utility vehicle has been finished in olive green with retro-inspired side graphics, as well as hand-stitched vinyl. Commissioned by a customer from Austin, Texas, the FJ62 also benefits from Old Man Emu suspension and four-wheel-drive system, 1-DIN stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM satellite radio, plus an OEM-rebuilt engine.

The engine in question is the 3F-E that came with the vehicle, an inline-six displacing 4.0 liters. The F line is known for the low-rpm design and cast-iron construction, enabling these engines to run more than 300,000 miles before needing an overhaul. Oh, the good old days when Toyota took reliability very seriously!

An FJ62 that’s “ready to redefine the daily drive” according to the FJ Company, this rig soldiers on with the original power sunroof and four-speed automatic transmission (both were reconditioned). The manually locking front hubs, Toyota steel wheels, and retro-styled fog lights add to the rough-and-ready persona of this particular Land Cruiser.

Those 31-inch BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires hide ventilated front disc brakes and drums at the rear. The high-roof model also features power steering, electronic ignition, outside temperature monitor and altimeter, and LED-accented headlights.

The FJ Company offers a one-year Service Agreement for every FJ built. Other than that, each FJ Company customer is assigned a technician to advise him on maintenance and parts sourcing. According to the specialized restorer and restomodder, Land Cruiser models from the 60 Series “have a base price of $150,000 restored to near factory specs.”
