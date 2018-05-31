Toyota GT86 Club Series Blue Edition is Exclusive to the UK

Revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2011, the 86 is old whichever way you choose to look at it. And even though Toyota is working with Subaru on an all-new generation as we speak, the current model soldiers on with little to no mods at all.
Over in the United Kingdom, for example, Toyota reminds people the 86 exists by bringing a special edition to market from time to time. This year is the turn of the Club Series Blue Edition, described by its maker as “red hot and blue.” A no-nonsense sports car “that’s all about the pure joys of driving,” this limited-edition model comes with Electric Blue paintwork and contrasting black exterior detailing.
The black treatment starts with the front grille of the 86 and extends to the rear spoiler, diffuser, side mirror housings, and surrounds of the fog lights. Adding to the visual drama is the black-leather-and-Alcantara interior combination, as well as the 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215/45 R17 Michelin Primacy HP tires.
On-the-road pricing of the UK-specific model starts at £29,980 for the six-speed manual and £30,335 for the six-speed automatic transmission. For a few more pounds sterling (£30,455 and £31,795, respectively), Toyota equips the Club Series Blue Edition with the Performance Pack. Contents include Sachs performance dampers and suspension upgrade, larger Brembo brakes, and black-painted wheels.
Based on the GT86 Pro, the Club Series Blue Edition boasts cruise control, LED front and rear lights, auto headlights, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, Toyota Touch 2 infotainment, and a limited-slip differential. The 2.0-liter boxer’s output is rated at 197 brake horsepower, translating to 7.7 seconds from zero to 62 miles per hour and a top speed of 140 miles per hour. Opt for the automatic, and you’re looking at 8.4 seconds and 130 miles per hour. Yup, don’t but the slushbox.
Not long now, the 86 will be joined in the lineup by an all-new sports car in the guise of the Supra. Twinned with the G29 Z4, the newcomer (codenamed J29) will be offered with 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged engines sourced from BMW.
