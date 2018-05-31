autoevolution
 

Toyota GT86 Club Series Blue Edition is Exclusive to the UK

31 May 2018, 14:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2011, the 86 is old whichever way you choose to look at it. And even though Toyota is working with Subaru on an all-new generation as we speak, the current model soldiers on with little to no mods at all.
5 photos
2018 Toyota GT86 Club Series Blue Edition (UK model)2018 Toyota GT86 Club Series Blue Edition (UK model)2018 Toyota GT86 Club Series Blue Edition (UK model)2018 Toyota GT86 Club Series Blue Edition (UK model)
Over in the United Kingdom, for example, Toyota reminds people the 86 exists by bringing a special edition to market from time to time. This year is the turn of the Club Series Blue Edition, described by its maker as “red hot and blue.” A no-nonsense sports car “that’s all about the pure joys of driving,” this limited-edition model comes with Electric Blue paintwork and contrasting black exterior detailing.

The black treatment starts with the front grille of the 86 and extends to the rear spoiler, diffuser, side mirror housings, and surrounds of the fog lights. Adding to the visual drama is the black-leather-and-Alcantara interior combination, as well as the 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215/45 R17 Michelin Primacy HP tires.

On-the-road pricing of the UK-specific model starts at £29,980 for the six-speed manual and £30,335 for the six-speed automatic transmission. For a few more pounds sterling (£30,455 and £31,795, respectively), Toyota equips the Club Series Blue Edition with the Performance Pack. Contents include Sachs performance dampers and suspension upgrade, larger Brembo brakes, and black-painted wheels.

Based on the GT86 Pro, the Club Series Blue Edition boasts cruise control, LED front and rear lights, auto headlights, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, Toyota Touch 2 infotainment, and a limited-slip differential. The 2.0-liter boxer’s output is rated at 197 brake horsepower, translating to 7.7 seconds from zero to 62 miles per hour and a top speed of 140 miles per hour. Opt for the automatic, and you’re looking at 8.4 seconds and 130 miles per hour. Yup, don’t but the slushbox.

Not long now, the 86 will be joined in the lineup by an all-new sports car in the guise of the Supra. Twinned with the G29 Z4, the newcomer (codenamed J29) will be offered with 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged engines sourced from BMW.
2018 Toyota GT86 Special Edition toyota gt86 sports car Toyota UK
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll TOYOTA models  
 
 