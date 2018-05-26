2019 Toyota Corolla Hatch Starts from Under $20,000, Does 42 MPG

CVT

This all-new car is based on the TNGA platform, shared with the Prius and C-HR. Compared to the older model, it's 0.6 inches longer, 0.6 inches wider and rides on a 1.5in-stretched wheelbase.It's also powered by a new engine, a 2-liter with direct injection, 168 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. Despite the higher displacement and output compared to the old 1.8-liter, Toyota says this unit is more compact, lighter and has reduced noise vibration harshness.The 6-speed manual gearbox it's hooked up to has a rev-matching system, while theautomatic option features paddle shifters and all that good jazz.Speaking of which, the CVT option for the base SE model will set you back $21,090. Everybody has fallen in love with the bright blue paint and sporty body kit of the Corolla you see in the pictures, and we're glad to tell you that it's not so expensive. The XSE top-spec model costs $22,990 for the manual and $24,090 with the CVT. That's not counting the $920 for the destination.However, there will be a small price to pay at the pumps. The standard versions of the Corolla achieve a respectable 32 mpg around town and 42 mpg on the highway with the CVT or 31/40 with the manual. However, the XSE slides down to 30/38 mpg. But if Toyota told me the blue color makes the hatch slower, I'd still buy it.The standard equipment for this model includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and several driver-assist systems including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. For $1,400 more, you can have blind spot monitoring, the Entune 3.0 infotainment system, and Toyota's connected-car services.There's also the XSE Preferred Package, which matches the Entune 3.0 Premium Audio with an 800W JBL 8-speaker system, Toyota Connected Services, navigation, and Qi charging for $1,600.