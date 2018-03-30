Fredric Aasbo Shows 1,000 HP 2019 Corolla Drift Hatch in New York

One of the least talked about cars at the New York Auto Show is this. Why? What's wrong with you people! Somehow, Toyota managed to debut a racing version of the all-new 2019 Corolla hatchback. We have a sneaking suspicion that it's a new body over the old car. But does that really matter?
With a brand new platform and cool engines, the Corolla hatchback is probably going to have a few racing versions with stiffer suspension and all that. But that wouldn't be enough for Fredric Aasbo.
This guy competes in Formula D, the biggest show on earth when it comes to going sideways. Not only do all his rivals have rear-wheel drive machines like the GT 86, but they also boast RWD, something the Corolla doesn't have.
While a regular Toyota barely has enough power to do a left lane pass, this beast hides some sort of modified race-spec 2JZ under the hood. We don't know because they wouldn't pop it up for us. However, we can say that it makes about 1000 horsepower, which is an absurd number.
Frankly, the car looks ridiculous... ridiculously cool. It yellow, has Rockstar Energy Drink logos everywhere fender flares that dwarf any Liberty Walk body kit and just enough elements from the production car.
The gold wheels with a polished lip and lug nuts that stick out look absurd, but Formula D isn't about being subtle. In fact, they give you points for the exact opposite thing: boldness and style.
Obviously, the interior will have a roll cage, bucket seats and all the other stuff Fredric needs to stay safe when he eventually crashes. We can't imagine Toyota will miss the opportunity to sell TRD parts for the Corolla hatch if and when the victories start rolling in. So what do you think?
