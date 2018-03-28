2019 Toyota Corolla Looks Like a Blue Hot Hatch in the Real World

As well as bringing the new hatchback to the auto show, Toyota put a 2019 Corolla XSE example on the streets of New York for the people to enjoy.
Toyota literally hatches an egg at Flatiron Plaza. The so-called "National Egg Tour" started in Los Angeles about a week ago and culminated with the very colorful blue car being shown in the Big Apple.
Don't get your hopes up quite yet, because the 2019 Corolla looks like one of those hot hatchbacks without the big engine, just like the Chevy Cruze RS.
The look is specific to the Corolla XSE, a nameplate borrowed from the sedan model. This version gets a much sportier body kit with an aggressive trunk wing, wise skirts two-tone wheels and that big grille that looks like a Space Invaders logo.
The new model uses the new Toyota global platform for small cars. If we've learned anything from the Prius and C-HR, it's that we should expect better handling. Compared to the older model, the one that carried over from Scion, the 2019 version is 1 inch lower, 1.2 inches wider and 1.5 inches wider. Both the tracks and the wheelbase have been extended.
Under the hood is a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It might not have a turbocharger like the Golf GTI and Focus ST, but Toyota installed both direct and indirect fuel injection, 16 valves with dual VVT for intake and exhaust ports and the same 13-to-1 compression ration seen in Mazda engines.
Toyota isn't saying anything about the specs, but it should be better than the old 1.8-liter which had 137 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of torque. Our best guess is around 148 ponies, though the newly launched Lexux UX is based on the same platform and produces 168 horsepower from the same displacement.
The two transmission options are also more focused than ever. The 6-speed manual has a rev-matching function the CVT has a simulated 10-speed sequence, paddle shifters, Sport mode and something called "Launch Mode.
Technology is also a big part of what makes the 2019 Corolla. There's Entune 3.0 with Amazon Alexa and a standard suite of safety systems.
