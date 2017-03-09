2019 Toyota Corolla Spied Undergoing Winter Testing

The new Toyota platform has given the Prius and C-HR superior ride quality, so we're excited to see what it will do for the 2019 Corolla. The not-so-compact sedan was just spied undergoing cold weather testing in Scandinavia, and it's wearing some very peculiar camouflage held together with brown take. Boy, these Japanese refrigerators don't even come with good packaging.





Considering the recent revisions in the U.S., we doubt this next generation will hit showrooms earlier than 2019. The current generation of the Corolla was rolled out globally in 2013. And although the US and European models look different and are put together at various factories, they are the same underneath.We shouldn't judge the 2019 Corolla prototype purely on its outward shape. Toyota has developed a taste for crazy design, but this has the round headlights of an 80s car. The simple design of the projectors should give way to an array of sleek LEDs. At the back, the taillights of this prototype are borrowed from the U.S.-spec Corolla.One design detail that has caught everyone's attention is the placement of the mirrors, which have been placed further from the door which is the opposite of what many companies are now doing. The design of the hood is similar to the current one, a sort of clamshell. Peering through the hole in the camouflage appears to be radar for the autonomous emergency braking.Towards the start of the summer testing season, we should begin to see some more bits from the production car. But this is by no means a test mule since the chassis underneath is fully formed and the wheels aren't connected to any measuring devices. No, Toyota is just trying to hide its design from rival automakers.As part of a big deal with the Germans, Toyota will get a major infusion of BMW engines. Why they won't be as exciting as the Supra, we believe the 1.5-liter turbo used by the MINI is a great replacement for their naturally aspirated units. That news is pretty amazing because the Corolla became so successful as a cheap car with reliable, efficient but underpowered engines.Considering the recent revisions in the U.S., we doubt this next generation will hit showrooms earlier than 2019.