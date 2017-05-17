Two Toyotas 17 Years Apart Crash Head-on to Reveal Safety Advancements

It's no secret modern cars are safer than their older counterparts - that's the purpose of progress, really, to make things better under all aspects. The question is, just how much safer are they?





Sure, you can read all this and think "OK, I'm not too eager to die in a car accident myself, so who's going to give me the money to buy a new car, hey?" and, like many other people in your position, you would be right. With this in mind, the closing of the AA New Zealand's short video description sounds a bit cynical: "Safety isn't a luxury."



Well, guess what: unfortunately, for some, that's exactly what it is. Of course, there are those who buy a new car and completely ignore all the safety-related extras, opting instead for larger wheels and leather interior, but we each have our own priorities.



Back to the experiment at hand, with help from the ANCAP (Australian New Car Assessment Program, or the Aussie version of the EuroNCAP), AA New Zealand staged a confrontation between a 1998



Right off the bat, we can see how much vehicles have grown over the course of just 17 years. It's well known that the current Volkswagen Polo is larger than the first Golf, even though it sits one tier lower, but all the technology and all those crumpling zones have to nestle somewhere.



And this clip shows just how important these advancements are. In fact, the results are nothing short of horrifying for those sitting in the 1998



The video does end with a great piece of advice from Stella Stocks, the AA Motoring Services General Manager who also serves as the clip's narrator and presenter: "Always buy the safest car that you can afford." It might seem obvious, but when the time comes, not everybody acts this way.



