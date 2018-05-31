Toyota RAV4 2.0-liter D-4D Discontinued in Europe

After Honda ditched the 1.6-liter i-DTEC from the CR-V in Europe in favor of the hybrid drivetrain, Toyota follows suit with its compact-sized crossover. The RAV4 2.0-liter D-4D is no longer available to order in the Old Continent, although “there will still be cars in stock or in allocation from production” for a short span of time.
Toyota confirmed the news to Autocar, and as a consequence to the Japanese automaker’s decision, the Euro-spec RAV4 soldiers on with the 2.0-liter 3ZR and 2.5-liter 2AR. The larger of the two engines is used by Toyota for the hybrid model.
The company expressed two years ago that diesel will have to go to make way for electrified drivetrains, in both Europe and other parts of the world. Toyota and Honda aren’t alone in their pursuit for electrification, with Nissan also confirming that diesel cars and SUVs will be discontinued in the Old Continent.
Looking at the bigger picture, it’s no wonder the D-4D in the RAV4 was phased out in the last model year of the fourth generation. Come 2019, Europe will get the all-new RAV4 presented with great pomp and circumstance at the New York Auto Show in March. In non-hybrid specification, the newcomer pairs Toyota’s 2.5-liter A25A engine with the eight-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission.
Based on the GA-K version of Toyota’s New Global Architecture, the fifth-generation RAV4 offers Torque Vectoring all-wheel drive with rear-drive disconnect on the range-topping Adventure and Limited trim levels. The Multi Terrain Select system, on the other hand, helps the RAV4 maximize traction in driving scenarios that include dirt, mud, sand, and rock. Even though it can hold its own off-road, don’t mistake this compact crossover with a true, no-nonsense SUV.
The European market has been confirmed to receive the all-new RAV4 in the first quarter of 2019, with Australia to follow suit in the second quarter of next year. The United States, however, will get it first in Q4 2018.
