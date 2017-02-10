2018 Toyota RAV4 Adds Adventure Trim Level

Regarding crossovers, the take-me-anywhere attitude is very important to nearly every buyer in the market for this type of vehicle. Toyota knows this very well, which is why the RAV4 lineup
expands for the 2018 model year with the Adventure.
Joining the Sequoia TRD Sport and Tundra TRD Sport
at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, the RAV4 Adventure is addressed to families on the go. The front-wheel-drive RAV4 Adventure comes with an Automatic Limited-Slip Differential
. All-wheel-drive, as expected, is optional. The latter system boasts Dynamic Torque Control for enhanced driving dynamics.
Regardless of where the drive is sent, the RAV4 Adventure features an upgraded radiator and supplemented oil and transmission fluid coolers. Toyota
also worked its magic on the suspension system, upping the ride height over the standard RAV4 for superior overlanding prowess.
From a visual standpoint, the large overfender flares dominate the exterior design. 18-inch black-painted wheels
and 235/55-section rubber are on the menu as well, as are the blacked-out fog lamp surrounds, headlight bezels, roof rack, badging, and lower body guards. Customers will be offered no less than five exterior colors to choose from: Super White, Black, Silver Sky Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and Ruby Flare Pearl. The pictured paint job is available for all RAV4 models.
To go along with the rough exterior, the cabin features all-weather floor and cargo mats branded with the Adventure logo, Adventure door-sill protectors, a 120V/100W power outlet in the trunk, leather on the shift knob, and trim panels unique to this model. The options list, meanwhile, can further the appeal of the RAV4 Adventure with heat/power fabric front seats, heated steering wheel, and a wiper de-icer. The three optional extras are integrated into the Cold Weather
Package.
Slated to arrive in U.S.
dealer showrooms in September 2017, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure comes exclusively with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that churns out 176 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of peak torque at 4,100 rpm. A six-speed automatic transmission does the shifting in the driver’s stead.