Toyota Applies The TRD Sport Treatment To The Sequoia SUV And Tundra Pickup

Chunky. Self-confident. At home with the not-so-beaten path. Just about every automaker out there is gunning for the off-road crowd, Toyota
included. In this regard, the 2017 Chicago Auto Show sees the debut of the TRD Sport package for the Sequoia sport utility vehicle and the Tundra full-size pickup.
“Roughing it in style”
is how the Japanese manufacturer describes the available package for the two behemoths, and boy does it show. Exclusively matched with the 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 Toyota dubs i-Force, the TRD Sport visual treatment brings forth modified bumpers, aggressive grilles, 20-inch wheels, and blacked-out trim
here and there.
Beneath the surface, both full-sized models feature Bilstein shock absorbers and anti-roll bars for increased capability when the going gets rough and tough. As for the makeover applied to the cabin, the TRD Sport pack includes a nicer shift knob, different floor mats, and in the Sequoia
’s case, a set of door-sill protectors. The Sequoia comes as standard with black fabric upholstery. Leather, meanwhile, is optional.
Both the Sequoia and Tundra
now ship with Toyota Safety Sense Plus from the get-go, regardless of trim level. More specifically, TSS-P bundles Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, and Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Protection. And for that matter, both come with an enhanced 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display.
The TRD Sport package can be optioned on 4x2 and 4x4 models alike. The 5.7-liter i-Force V8 is married to a six-speed automatic, a transmission that boasts uphill/downhill shift logic, sequential shift mode, and tow/haul mode. In states where available, 4x4 models equipped with the V8 powerplant pride themselves with E85 flex fuel
capability.
Pricing for the 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport and 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport will be released closer to launch. The first units are slated to arrive in U.S.
dealer showrooms in September 2017.