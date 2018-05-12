2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Confirmed With Toyota's Plug-In Hybrid Technology

Don’t you just hate when automakers call their PHEVs hybrids? Chrysler does it with the Pacifica, Porsche with the Panamera and Cayenne, Bentley with the Bentayga, and now’s the turn of Subaru to join in on the action with the Crosstrek.
Coming for the 2019 model year near the end of 2018, the Crosstrek Hybrid is the long-rumored nameplate that was expected to be called Evoltis based on a trademark filing with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office. From day one, the newcomer was expected to borrow technology from Toyota as part of the EV Common Architecture Spirit joint venture, and as it happens, the Soobie “integrates the Toyota Hybrid System” with internal combustion.
It’s not the four-cylinder you’d expect under the hood of the Toyota Prius Prime, but Subaru’s “four-cylinder direct-injection boxer.” In the bone-stock Crosstrek, the 2.0-liter engine has 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque to offer, with the suck-squeeze-bang-blow sent to all four wheels by a six-speed manual transmission or the optional Lineartronic CVT. The Crosstrek Hybrid, however, is a lil’ different.
According to Subaru, the Symmetrical AWD is connected to “an all-new transmission.” No more details for the time being, sorry. Given these circumstances, it’s either an upgraded Lineartronic or the planetary-type continuously variable transmission of the Prius Prime. Battery capacity is another mystery, with Toyota quoting 8.8 kWh and an e-range of 25 miles.
For the Crosstrek Hybrid, the Japanese automaker did confirm two driving modes. Hybrid uses both gas and electric power to eliminate range anxiety, while Electric switches to electric-only propulsion “for local commuting.” Reading between the lines, the Crosstrek Hybrid isn’t likely to match the all-electric range of the Prius Prime, but something between 20 to 25 miles.
Last, but certainly not least, pricing. The 2018 Crosstrek range starts at $21,795 for the 2.0i, followed by the 2.0i Premium at $22,595, and topped by the 2.0i Limited at $26,295. Only the Limited comes with the CVT as standard, which is an indicator of what trim level the Hybrid will be based.
The Prius Prime, on the other hand, kicks off at $27k before incentives.
