2019 Subaru WRX STI All But Confirmed To Develop 310 Horsepower

Once upon a time, the WRX STI had one arch-nemesis in the guise of the Lancer Evolution. But now that hot hatchbacks (and hot sedans such as the Audi RS 3) are cranking out 400 horsepower, Subaru finds itself between a rock and a hard place.
The WRX STI is the crowning achievement of the Japanese automaker’s performance lineup, made even better by the Type RA. Priced at an eye-watering $48,995 and optimized for track use, the model’s Record Attempt moniker lives up to the nature of the limited edition. In addition to the track-focused goodies and 500-unit production run, the Type RA also happens to develop 310 horsepower.
According to The Truth About Cars, the WRX STI will get 310 horsepower as well for the model year 2019. The information comes courtesy of a “VIN decoder document sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” which shows the 5-horsepower increase for the 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder.
The 2.0-liter in the WRX, meanwhile, stays put at 268 horsepower. When questioned about the document sent to the NHTSA, the peeps at North American Subaru replied that it’s “too early for us to comment” on the matter. Reading between the lines, it’s just a matter of time until the upgraded WRX STI goes official.
As a side note, Subaru is milking out the 2.5-liter since what appears to be forever. The automaker has been pushing 300 horsepower or thereabouts out of that engine for a long time now, which is not competitive when compared to the likes of the RS 3 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4Matic. This gets us to the next-generation WRX STI.
Expected to drop in 2020 alongside the WRX, the STI is likely to get the 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder from the Ascent three-row SUV. With a larger turbocharger and a bit of electrification, most probably of the mild-hybrid variety.
Although they’re still two years away from debut, the WRX and STI are confirmed to soldier on with a manual transmission. The BRZ, which is also confirmed to receive a second-generation, will keep the manual as well. On the flip side, Japanese media expects the BRZ to get the FA24 from the Ascent, just like the WRX twins.
