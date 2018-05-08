autoevolution
 

2018 Subaru Ascent Starts Production in Indiana, Arriving at Dealers in June

8 May 2018, 14:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember the Tribeca? Subaru is at it again with the Ascent, sporting three rows of seats and enough space for eight passengers. The newest Subaru of them all is now in production at the Lafayette plant in Indiana, with stateside dealers informed that the first examples of the mid-size crossover SUV would be delivered in June 2018.
33 photos
2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot
“The Subaru Ascent is a great addition to our product lineup,” declared Tom Easterday, senior executive vice-president of the assembly plant. “Production of this outstanding new family vehicle allowed us to create hundreds of new jobs at SIA, and also at our suppliers in Indiana and across the country.”

Now that the Ascent has been welcomed into the family, Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. expects production to total 400,000 vehicles per year. Since 1989, the Lafayette facility and its associates have built more than five million vehicles.

The roomiest Subaru ever also happens to be the most expensive in the range, starting at $31,995 ($32,970 including destination). To put that into greater perspective, the WRX comes in on second place ($26,995 without destination charge), while the Outback and BRZ kick off at $25,895 and $25,595, respectively.

There are four trim levels to choose from, including the Premium, Limited, and Touring. Even the entry-level Ascent comes with key features such as Symmetrical AWD with X-Mode, EyeSight driver-assist technology, Starlink infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch wheels, and black-painted roof rails.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Touring ($44,695) comes with Java Brown leather-trimmed upholstery, second-row captain’s chairs, TomTom satellite navigation, 792 watts and 14 speakers for the Harman Kardon premium audio system, panoramic power moonroof, and a 180-degree front-view camera system.

Proven up to 5,000 pounds in terms of towing capacity, the Ascent is a sport utility vehicle for the long haul. To this effect, there’s one engine-and-transmission combination available.

The four-cylinder direct-injected 2.4-liter engine churns out 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet thanks to turbocharging, translating to 27 miles per gallon on the highway and 21 in the city. The Lineartronic CVT, meanwhile, is designed to make driving effortless both in the urban jungle and on the open road.
2018 Subaru Ascent production Subaru Ascent price Subaru SUV
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
SUBARU models:
SUBARU ForesterSUBARU Forester Medium SUVSUBARU AscentSUBARU Ascent Large SUVSUBARU LevorgSUBARU Levorg MediumSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverAll SUBARU models  
 
 