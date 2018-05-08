2018 Subaru Ascent Starts Production in Indiana, Arriving at Dealers in June

Remember the Tribeca? Subaru is at it again with the Ascent, sporting three rows of seats and enough space for eight passengers. The newest Subaru of them all is now in production at the Lafayette plant in Indiana, with stateside dealers informed that the first examples of the mid-size crossover SUV would be delivered in June 2018.
“The Subaru Ascent is a great addition to our product lineup,” declared Tom Easterday, senior executive vice-president of the assembly plant. “Production of this outstanding new family vehicle allowed us to create hundreds of new jobs at SIA, and also at our suppliers in Indiana and across the country.”
Now that the Ascent has been welcomed into the family, Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. expects production to total 400,000 vehicles per year. Since 1989, the Lafayette facility and its associates have built more than five million vehicles.
The roomiest Subaru ever also happens to be the most expensive in the range, starting at $31,995 ($32,970 including destination). To put that into greater perspective, the WRX comes in on second place ($26,995 without destination charge), while the Outback and BRZ kick off at $25,895 and $25,595, respectively.
There are four trim levels to choose from, including the Premium, Limited, and Touring. Even the entry-level Ascent comes with key features such as Symmetrical AWD with X-Mode, EyeSight driver-assist technology, Starlink infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch wheels, and black-painted roof rails.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Touring ($44,695) comes with Java Brown leather-trimmed upholstery, second-row captain’s chairs, TomTom satellite navigation, 792 watts and 14 speakers for the Harman Kardon premium audio system, panoramic power moonroof, and a 180-degree front-view camera system.
Proven up to 5,000 pounds in terms of towing capacity, the Ascent is a sport utility vehicle for the long haul. To this effect, there’s one engine-and-transmission combination available.
The four-cylinder direct-injected 2.4-liter engine churns out 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet thanks to turbocharging, translating to 27 miles per gallon on the highway and 21 in the city. The Lineartronic CVT, meanwhile, is designed to make driving effortless both in the urban jungle and on the open road.
Now that the Ascent has been welcomed into the family, Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. expects production to total 400,000 vehicles per year. Since 1989, the Lafayette facility and its associates have built more than five million vehicles.
The roomiest Subaru ever also happens to be the most expensive in the range, starting at $31,995 ($32,970 including destination). To put that into greater perspective, the WRX comes in on second place ($26,995 without destination charge), while the Outback and BRZ kick off at $25,895 and $25,595, respectively.
There are four trim levels to choose from, including the Premium, Limited, and Touring. Even the entry-level Ascent comes with key features such as Symmetrical AWD with X-Mode, EyeSight driver-assist technology, Starlink infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch wheels, and black-painted roof rails.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Touring ($44,695) comes with Java Brown leather-trimmed upholstery, second-row captain’s chairs, TomTom satellite navigation, 792 watts and 14 speakers for the Harman Kardon premium audio system, panoramic power moonroof, and a 180-degree front-view camera system.
Proven up to 5,000 pounds in terms of towing capacity, the Ascent is a sport utility vehicle for the long haul. To this effect, there’s one engine-and-transmission combination available.
The four-cylinder direct-injected 2.4-liter engine churns out 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet thanks to turbocharging, translating to 27 miles per gallon on the highway and 21 in the city. The Lineartronic CVT, meanwhile, is designed to make driving effortless both in the urban jungle and on the open road.