Subaru Electric Vehicles Coming In 2021, PHEV In 2018

We’ve known since 2016 that Subaru plans to launch an all-electric vehicle in 2021 in the form of a crossover. But according to a new report on the subject, there's a lot more coming from the Japanese automaker.
Japan Times claims Subaru is “planning to start selling plug-in hybrids in the United States in 2018,” a move that’ll lessen CO2 emissions and align Subaru to the electrification trend that’s sweeping the industry from volume to ultra-luxury automakers. According to the cited publication, turbo diesel-powered vehicles sold in Europe and Australia will be dropped altogether “around fiscal year 2020” to focus on electrification.

This brings us to 2021, the year Subaru “will introduce a series of all-electric cars in Japan.” Sources close to the automaker claim Subaru will “initially focus on releasing electric versions of its established gasoline-powered models,” including the Legacy, Outback, Forester, and Impreza. EV production is likely to take place in Gunma, Japan, and the soon-to-be-revealed Ascent seven-seat SUV could be electrified as well at some point.

Being a small company with limited research & development funds, Subaru is reportedly considering a tie-up with Toyota and Mazda, two automakers that are already sharing technologies and confronting costs. Toyota, Mazda, and automotive components manufacturer Denso have agreed to form a joint venture called EV Common Architecture Spirit Co Ltd,” with Toyota owning 90 percent of the shares and the remaining parties 5 percent each. It remains to be seen, however, if Subaru can convince the three companies to jump on the same bandwagon as them.

The key to Subaru going all-electric is the SGP ushered in by the Impreza. The Subaru Global Platform has been developed with electrification in mind, and in the long run, it will help the automaker cut back on the four platforms it uses today to one architecture that’ll underpin everything in the lineup. The SGP-based Ascent, which follows the SGP-based Impreza, proves that Subaru is serious about its strategy.

