autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Tribeca-replacing 2019 Subaru Ascent Teased, Confirmed For L.A. Debut

15 Nov 2017, 7:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
When it comes to Subaru, the Japanese automaker doesn’t have a three-row crossover to call its own. The Tribeca carried the torch from 2004 up until its demise in January 2014, when Subaru pulled the plug due to sluggish sales. But as utility vehicles get increasingly popular in the United States, the company is trying its hands once more at pulling off a Tribeca.
63 photos
Tribeca-replacing 2019 Subaru Ascent SUV2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in Detail2018 Subaru Ascent 3-Row Crossover SUV Spied in DetailSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New YorkSubaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)Subaru Viziv-7 Concept (preview for 2019 Subaru Tribeca 7-seat mid-size SUV)2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor2019 Subaru Tribeca successor
Except that the heir-apparent of the Tribeca isn’t called as such, but Ascent. Previewed by both the Viziv-7 and Ascent concepts, the mid-size SUV features seating for seven and rides on the largest adaptation of the Subaru Global Platform introduced by the Impreza. As per the automaker, “love is now bigger than ever” with the Ascent, whatever that’s supposed to mean.

Confirmed to be revealed on November 28 at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Ascent will go on sale for the 2019 model year. “Family-sized, versatile, and capable,” the newcomer is expected to go into production at the automaker’s Lafayette-based plant, the only assembly plant Subaru operates in the U.S. and the home of the Outback, Legacy, and Impreza.

Scheduled to roll off the assembly line starting from the second quarter of 2018, the Ascent will see the plant in Indiana hire 200 new workers as part of a $100 million investment in preparation for the all-new model. The Ascent will be put together on the A-line, which now handles production of the Outback and Impreza. The line in question used to be the birthplace of the Toyota Camry until May 2016, though production of the mid-size sedan moved to Georgetown, Kentucky for the eighth-generation Camry.

It remains to be seen what sort of horizontally-opposed engine Subaru will bestow upon the Ascent, more so when you consider the future of the WRX STI is uncertain in Europe because the EJ25 is past its prime. Considering the size, heft, and family-oriented persona of the Ascent, Subaru will most likely shoehorn the 2.5- and/or 3.6-liter boxer mills in the engine bay.

2019 Subaru Ascent teaser Subaru Ascent SUV Subaru crossover 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
SUBARU models:
SUBARU LevorgSUBARU Levorg MediumSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU BRZSUBARU BRZ CoupeSUBARU Impreza 4 doorsSUBARU Impreza 4 doors CompactAll SUBARU models  