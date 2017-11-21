2019 Subaru Ascent Teaser Shows Second- And Third-Row Seats

It won’t be long now until Subaru debuts the 2019 Ascent, and in anticipation of the big reveal, the Japanese automaker decided to tease the Tribeca-replacing utility vehicle once more. This time around, the mid-size crossover is glad to show us the profile and seven-seat configuration.

As it’s the case with Subaru models of this caliber, the Ascent will get Symmetrical AWD and Lineartronic CVT as standard. In terms of safety, the big news is Touring Assist. Offered as standard in a handful of Beautified by LED lights front and rear, and gifted with tough-looking wheel arches, the Ascent features large rear quarter windows. This helps the three passengers seated in the third row not feel too claustrophobic in there. Based on the height at which the third-row headrests are located comparative to the roofline, headroom is adequate even for tall adults. As for the second row, Subaru decided to go with a pair of captain’s chair.This configuration, therefore, pits the Ascent against rivals such as the Honda Pilot, GMC Acadia, and Mazda CX-9 . Although it shared the Subaru Global Platform with the Impreza, the mid-size crossover will benefit from an all-new boxer engine that’s confirmed to displace 2.4 liters and feature turbocharging. The rumor mill suggests Subaru might have prepared a twin-turbo setup for the tentatively named FA24DIT, though it remains to be seen if it makes sense to strap two chargers instead of one in this application.When it goes on sale in the United States in 2018, the Ascent will be offered in no less than four trim levels. Following the entry-level model, the Premium will provide a power liftgate, keyless entry and push-button start, 20-inch wheels, moonroof, and satellite navigation. Then there’s the Limited, which is said to up the ante with Harman/Kardon premium audio. At the top of the range, the Ascent Touring will play the premium card.As it’s the case with Subaru models of this caliber, the Ascent will get Symmetricaland Lineartronicas standard. In terms of safety, the big news is Touring Assist. Offered as standard in a handful of JDM models, Touring Assist is a system that enables the car to keep its lane on the highway by making automatic steering adjustments. The stereo camera integrated into the EyeSight system, meanwhile, helps Touring Assist by offering an adaptive cruise control function.