Subaru Phases Out WRX STI From UK Lineup With Final Edition

Instead of telling it as it actually is, the British division of the Japanese automaker argues that this decision will “open a new chapter for Subaru.”
By that, Subaru actually means that it would rather use its limited funds to focus on “new models,
platform and powertrain technologies included. One of those models is a seven-seat utility vehicle
, but that’s a story for another time.
It should be noted the go-faster Scooby will soldier on in other markets, including the U.S. and Japan, until the next generation of the WRX STI comes along in 2020 at the earliest
. Priced at £33,995 and available to order, the WRX STI Final Edition is limited to 150 examples kitted with lots of goodies.
Dubbed as “the most capable WRX STI sold in the UK and a fitting tribute to its legacy,”
the Final Edition boasts electronic control of the Multi-Mode Driver’s Control Center Differential. The 19-inch wheels house larger Brembo brakes with yellow-painted calipers, which Subaru argues they improve fade resistance, brake performance, and offer a consistent pedal feel under braking.
The redesigned front bumper features a blacked-out lower grille and a large opening to help the turbocharged boxer engine keep cool. The C-shaped headlights flank the hexagonal grille, while the front doors feature “Final Edition”
insignias. The cockpit, on the other hand, flaunts a numbered plaque.
High-gloss black plastic inserts, heated body-hugging seats, red stitching, and red seatbelts round off the highlights of the Final Edition. From a technological standpoint, the multi-function display at the top of the dash is larger than before at 5.9 inches. The infotainment system, meanwhile, now includes DAB radio and a parking camera.