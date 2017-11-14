autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Subaru WRX STI Future Uncertain In Europe, Could Be Temporarily Discontinued

14 Nov 2017, 18:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The World Rally eXperimental, STI, and Subaru go a long, long way back. But as it’s often the case with small automakers, Subaru hasn’t been paying attention to the WRX STI in the past couple of years. The facelift ushered in for the 2018 model year doesn’t cut the mustard in more than one way. To this effect, the future of the WRX STI is doomed in Europe, where the turbocharged 2.5-liter boxer is past its prime according to a company official.
11 photos
2018 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition (UK model)2018 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition (UK model)2018 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition (UK model)2018 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition (UK model)2018 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition (UK model)2018 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition (UK model)2018 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition (UK model)2018 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition (UK model)2018 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition (UK model)2018 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition (UK model)
The man in question is David Dello Stritto, general manager of sales & marketing at Subaru Europe. Speaking to AutoRAI.nl, David questions the shelf life of the WRX STI in the Old Continent. He adds that the Japanese automaker is waiting to see “what the market developments are,” and then set “the concept” around them. What the official actually refers to is carbon dioxide emissions.

“CO2 emissions are becoming increasingly important and the current 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo boxer engine simply can not continue to be used in the future.” Of course the EJ25 is as old as dirt, more so when you bear in mind project manager Masuo Takatsu said three years ago that the 2.5-liter had "reached the highest point." A replacement is needed a.s.a.p., but we will probably wait in vain for one.

Truth be told, Subaru doesn’t have money to pour into a successor for the EJ25, not when the Ascent Concept is steadily being developed into a Tribeca-replacing seven-seat sport utility vehicle. Considering that the UK bid farewell to the WRX STI with the Final Edition, you know what’s next.

The most likely outcome is for Subaru to pull the WRX STI out of the European lineup in 2018, waiting for the all-new model to go official in 2020 at the earliest. Speaking of the heir-apparent of the WRX STI, the newcomer is likely to integrate some sort of hybrid assistance. It’d be a win-win situation for both the enthusiasts and eco-friendly nutters, translating to improved performance and a handful more miles per gallon.

Editor's note:

UK-spec Subaru WRX STI Final Edition pictured.
subaru wrx sti Europe 2018 Subaru WRX STI Boxer Subaru industry
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
SUBARU models:
SUBARU LevorgSUBARU Levorg MediumSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU BRZSUBARU BRZ CoupeSUBARU Impreza 4 doorsSUBARU Impreza 4 doors CompactAll SUBARU models  