Stanced Audi R8 Spyder Kids Car Is R/C Madness

Growing up in a car-loving family is awesome these days and while we could list tons of reasons for that, we'll stick to a single one, namely the wide range of vehicles designed for the little ones.

6 photos



Case in point with the



The electric more-than-a-toy comes with radio control, so the little one behind the wheel can afford to steer the thing wrong.



Of course, you'll have to belong to the stanced tribe to enjoy this one, with the ground clearance and the camber displayed by the thing speaking for themselves.



The list of elements that scream "custom" also includes the duckbill lip spoiler adorning the posterior of the thing, the five-star wheels, along with a host of decals.



As far



Thanks to the piece of footage below, you can check out a walkaround of the little electron juice sipper. Oh, and in case you're wondering, the soundtrack is the instrumental version of Drive Slow, from Kanye West/Paul Wall.



In fact, the palette is so generous that the "aftermarket" side of the industry now comes with its own offer. And the list of goodies available for kids who enjoy tuner rides destined for them is impressive - the quotes are here since many of these cars are born customised rather than receiving mods after they were bought.Case in point with the Audi R8 Spyder we have here, which is probably a clone (read: unlicensed merchandise). Our assumption is based on the fact that KidStance, the label behind the contraption, calls it an "Audi R8 style" car.The electric more-than-a-toy comes with radio control, so the little one behind the wheel can afford to steer the thing wrong.Of course, you'll have to belong to the stanced tribe to enjoy this one, with the ground clearance and the camber displayed by the thing speaking for themselves.The list of elements that scream "custom" also includes the duckbill lip spoiler adorning the posterior of the thing, the five-star wheels, along with a host of decals.As far safety is concerned, you should know that this little car comes with a five-point harness, so there's probably no reason to worry about the tiny occupant falling out of it. Nevertheless, since we're talking about the kind of merchandise described above, we'd recommend doing your homework throroughly before making any purchase decision.Thanks to the piece of footage below, you can check out a walkaround of the little electron juice sipper. Oh, and in case you're wondering, the soundtrack is the instrumental version of Drive Slow, from Kanye West/Paul Wall.