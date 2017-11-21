Spyshots: 2019 Subaru Ascent Rolls With Chrysler Pacifica And Toyota Prius Prime

In the blue corner, we have the Toyota Prius Prime, which is a plug-in hybrid hatchback that doesn’t have anything to do with the Ascent’s three-row utility vehicle characteristics. Then there’s the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica in Limited configuration, also known as the entry-level configuration.
Why would Subaru test the 2019 Ascent along with these two interlopers, it’s hard to tell. More to the point, the all-new Subaru squares off with models such as Mazda’s CX-9
, Honda’s Pilot, and Toyota Highlander. All in all, there’s the possibility the Ascent might be offered with some kind of hybrid powertrain. A plug-in hybrid isn’t likely considering the prototype doesn’t feature any charging port door grafted onto its body.
Scheduled to go official in a few weeks at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2019 Ascent rides on the Subaru Global Platform introduced by the latest-generation Impreza
and Crosstrek
. What that means is lots of rigidity, a low center of gravity compared to other vehicles in the class, and all of Subaru’s safety technology, among other goodies and surprises.
Speaking of surprises, the 2019 Ascent might introduce a new 2.4-liter engine. Remember the Ascent Concept
? Back then, Subaru mentioned that the production version “will feature an all-new turbocharged direct injection boxer engine,”
expected to be bored out from the 2.0-liter four-pot in the Impreza. Therefore, its codename could come in the form of FA24DIT.
The long-anticipated 2.4-liter turbo boxer should be tuned to produce at least 280 horsepower in the Ascent, if not more. And if Subaru can make a case for it, the FA24DIT could make it under the hood of the next-generation WRX and WRX STI
with... wait for it... hybrid assistance.
Expect the 2019 Subaru Ascent to start production by mid-2018 at the automaker’s plant in Lafayette, Indiana.