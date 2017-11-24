Subaru 50th Anniversary Edition Confirmed For North America

On February 15th, 2018, Subaru of America celebrates 50 years since it went operational, so this calls for a selection of limited-edition vehicles. The automaker confirmed the plan, highlighting that “each vehicle in the Subaru lineup will offer a 50th Anniversary Edition.”
What are the features that set these babies apart from run-of-the-mill models sold in the U.S.
?
According to Subaru of America, all of them will share a common color and all of them will be based on a high-level trim. And by all, the automaker refers to everything from the $18,495 Impreza to the Ascent
seven-seat crossover that will debut at the 2017 L.A. Auto Show.
Exclusive badging inside and out rounds off the limited-edition treatment, featuring “50th Anniversary Edition”
lettering against a blue background. And with that, Subaru hopes it’ll be enough to convince its most faithful customer pool in the U.S. to spend additional greenback on an all-new ride.
Subaru won’t release any fresh information on the 50th Anniversary models at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
. We’ll have to wait until February for the automaker to drop more details at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.
Can you believe the first U.S.-spec Subaru
was priced at $1,290? But then again, the Japanese automaker didn’t cater to the needs of the American motorist too much until 1989. That’s the year Subaru opened the first manufacturing plant in the United States, located in Lafayette, Indiana, and shared with Isuzu. In the first instance, the facility produced the Legacy and Rodeo, with both of them selling extremely well back then.
At the present moment, the Lafayette plant
has an output of approximately 400,000 vehicles per year, and handles the production of the Impreza, Legacy, and Outback. The facility will welcome the Ascent in a few months’ time, though the newcomer won’t help Subaru close this calendar year with estimated U.S. sales in the region of 650,000 vehicles.