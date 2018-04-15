Subaru Sells Two Million Outbacks in the U.S.

The most important model in the Subaru lineup in the United States, the Outback, reached an important milestone for the company, as this week the two millionth model found its way to a new garage.
Now in its 24th year of production, the Outback was introduced as a variant of the 1995 Legacy wagon. When it was first produced, the second generation of the model became the first generation of the Outback wagon, which started selling in Japan as Grand Wagon and in other markets as Outback.
At the time of its introduction, the car was powered by a 2.5-liter Boxer engine, came with symmetrical all-wheel drive and stood 7.5 inches off the ground.
The model is currently in its fifth generation, was launched in 2014, and is being built at the Lafayette, Indiana facility. It stands taller than the original version, at 8.7-inches clearance, and comes equipped with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Active Torque Vectoring, and MacPherson suspension on the front and double-wishbones at the rear.
The Outback is Subaru’s best selling model worldwide. It has helped the otherwise struggling manufacturer stay afloat, as a good part of the models offered by Subaru today to the global customers are at least 10 years old.
“Subaru has achieved 10 consecutive years of sales growth in the United States with Outback as a key driver of that success,” said Thomas J. Doll, Subaru of America CEO.
“Accomplishing this milestone reflects our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, reliability and dependability.”
The buyer of the anniversary Outback got more than he bargained for when stepping into the Subaru dealership. He was greeted by a host of company execs, who handed him several unnamed gifts for the simple act of buying the milestone car. A donation in his name was also made by the Japanese manufacturer.
