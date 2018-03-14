2019 Subaru Forester Teased, Will Debut At 2018 New York Auto Show

Two weeks from now on, Subaru will take the veils off the all-new Forester at the 2018 New York Auto Show. Mark your calendar for March 28, for that’s when the cat will be out of the bag, sporting a four-cylinder turbo boxer and Symmetrical AWD.

11 photos



First of all, take a look at those taillights! It’s no coincidence the design reminds us of the Ascent, for the Forester will also make the transition to the Subaru Global Platform and



The 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer in the Ascent could be re-worked for this application, a fitting replacement for the 2.5-liter that comes as standard in the U.S.-spec Forester. Speaking of which, pricing kicks off at $22,795 and fuel economy of the



In the Ascent, the



If there’s a case to be made in markets outside of Japan and Australia,



Last, but certainly not least, customers can expect the automaker to enhance the array of driver-assistive features with the latest The newcomer would be the fifth generation of the award-winning compact crossover. The first dropped in ‘97, and the current generation has been with us since ‘12 . What can we expect from the Forester Gen 5, coming for the 2019 MY?First of all, take a look at those taillights! It’s no coincidence the design reminds us of the Ascent, for the Forester will also make the transition to the Subaru Global Platform and Dynamic x Solid styling philosophy. Larger and roomier than the model it replaces, the 2019 Forester is further anticipated to spice things up a bit.The 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer in the Ascent could be re-worked for this application, a fitting replacement for the 2.5-liter that comes as standard in the U.S.-spec Forester. Speaking of which, pricing kicks off at $22,795 and fuel economy of the 2018 model year is rated at up to 26 miles per gallon in the city and 32 mpg highway.In the Ascent, the 2.4-liter is good for 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, figures that overshadow the 2.5-liter by a significant margin (170 horsepower and 174 pound-feet). Be that as it may, the 2.0-liter boxer in the 2.0XT Premium comes in on a close second, with 250 ponies and 258 lb-ft under its belt.If there’s a case to be made in markets outside of Japan and Australia, Subaru could turn the Forester into a hotter affair thanks to the know-how of STI. The Forester tS serves as a case in point. But being based on the Global Platform, it wouldn’t come as a surprise for the Forester to also go hybrid or even plug-in hybrid.Last, but certainly not least, customers can expect the automaker to enhance the array of driver-assistive features with the latest EyeSight technologies. Think Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, as well as Reverse Automatic Braking.