2019 Subaru Forester Teased, Will Debut At 2018 New York Auto Show

14 Mar 2018
by
Two weeks from now on, Subaru will take the veils off the all-new Forester at the 2018 New York Auto Show. Mark your calendar for March 28, for that’s when the cat will be out of the bag, sporting a four-cylinder turbo boxer and Symmetrical AWD.
The newcomer would be the fifth generation of the award-winning compact crossover. The first dropped in ‘97, and the current generation has been with us since ‘12. What can we expect from the Forester Gen 5, coming for the 2019 MY?

First of all, take a look at those taillights! It’s no coincidence the design reminds us of the Ascent, for the Forester will also make the transition to the Subaru Global Platform and Dynamic x Solid styling philosophy. Larger and roomier than the model it replaces, the 2019 Forester is further anticipated to spice things up a bit.

The 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer in the Ascent could be re-worked for this application, a fitting replacement for the 2.5-liter that comes as standard in the U.S.-spec Forester. Speaking of which, pricing kicks off at $22,795 and fuel economy of the 2018 model year is rated at up to 26 miles per gallon in the city and 32 mpg highway.

In the Ascent, the 2.4-liter is good for 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, figures that overshadow the 2.5-liter by a significant margin (170 horsepower and 174 pound-feet). Be that as it may, the 2.0-liter boxer in the 2.0XT Premium comes in on a close second, with 250 ponies and 258 lb-ft under its belt.

If there’s a case to be made in markets outside of Japan and Australia, Subaru could turn the Forester into a hotter affair thanks to the know-how of STI. The Forester tS serves as a case in point. But being based on the Global Platform, it wouldn’t come as a surprise for the Forester to also go hybrid or even plug-in hybrid.

Last, but certainly not least, customers can expect the automaker to enhance the array of driver-assistive features with the latest EyeSight technologies. Think Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, as well as Reverse Automatic Braking.
