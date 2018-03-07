Subaru Gets Nostalgic In Geneva With Impreza WRX Wagon-like Viziv Tourer Concept

The latest concept in a series that started in 2013
by the Viziv and Viziv Evolution, the Tourer could be a preview of the second body style of the next-generation WRX and WRX STI. On the other hand, this might be wishful thinking on our part, more so if you consider the that automaker’s R&D budget is limited.
On the priorities list, Subaru’s biggest is electrification. Battery-powered electric vehicles are confirmed to launch in 2021, but until then, plug-in hybrid models such as the boxer-engined Crosstrek with Toyota Prius Prime technology
will have to suffice. That’s right; the R&D budget is so tight, Subaru called up Toyota for help.
4,775 millimeters long and with a wheelbase of 2,730 millimeters, the Viziv Tourer Concept has seating for four people, an undisclosed boxer engine, and Symmetrical AWD
. What that translates to is the lack of mild-, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid technology
, which could make some people raise their eyebrows with discontent.
On the plus side, the Tourer is the prettiest concept in the series, make no mistake about it. The latest evolution of the Dynamic x Solid
design language is a step in the right direction, with Subaru in dire need of a visual reinvention to keep customers interested in their products. Also worthy of mention is the next version of the EyeSight system, which in this case, promises “to reduce driver fatigue on long journeys.”
Series production of the next-generation driver-assist technologies is scheduled for launch in 2020, with Subaru underlining that the internal combustion engine will soldier on past the year 2020. Through advances to the Global Platform
of the Impreza and Ascent, the brand also aims to pursue ultimate levels of safety, with the end game being the elimination of automobile accidents.