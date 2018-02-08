autoevolution
 

Subaru 50th Anniversary Models Don't Include The All-New Ascent

The Ascent is extremely important to Subaru in the United States, the market where the Japanese automaker set foot half a century ago. It’s not surprising that Subaru celebrates the anniversary with a series of special edition models, but what is curious is that the Ascent has been overlooked.
There’s a good reason Subaru of America couldn’t anniversary-ify the Ascent mid-size crossover utility vehicle in time for the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, and that is the 2019 model year. The Ascent goes into production in the spring at the Lafayette, Indiana plant, and that’s the gist of it.

Limited to 6,300 examples combined for the Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Outback, WRX, WRX STI, and BRZ boxer-engined sports car, the 50th Anniversary special editions are instantly recognizable thanks to the Heritage Blue exterior paint color. All vehicles are further distinguished by exclusive emblems, alloy wheels, and satin chrome-finished mirrors.

The exception to the rule is the BRZ, which gets different wheels and body-color mirrors. The WRX and WRX STI also feature body-color mirrors. Stepping inside any of the special editions, the black upholstery contrasts nicely with silver stitching, silver seatbelts, and the 50th Anniversary logo embroidered on the carpeted mats and front seats.

Each commemorative model is based on a nicely-equipped trim level with extensive standard features. These include EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, an array of features that includes pre-collision braking. These being said, let’s talk suggested retail pricing and production allocations.

Subaru of America has 250 examples of the BRZ 50th Anniversary in the pipeline at $29,940. The WRX and WRX STI will spawn 600 and 200 examples, respectively, and they’re priced from $35,495 and $41,195. Next up, the Crosstrek will be available in 1,050 units, each starting at $30,040 excluding the $915 destination and delivery charge.

The Forester (1,050 units), Impreza (1,050 units), Legacy (1,050 units), and Outback (also 1,050 units) retail from $33,390, $28,340, $31,490, and $35,080, respectively. On that note, Subaru retailers in Alaska are charged an additional $150.
