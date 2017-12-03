2019 Subaru Ascent Production Will Create New Jobs At Indiana Plant

autoevolution
19 cup holders, seating for eight, and the platform from the Impreza. The Ascent is the next big thing for Subaru, and as the automaker prepares to roll out the mid-size crossover next year, the Lafayette plant will benefit from a $140 million investment to support production of the newcomer.
As part of those $140 million, the Indiana-based plant will grow bigger, add equipment and tooling, and create 200 jobs. This expansion is necessary if Subaru expects to sell at least 60,000 examples of the Ascent per year, with most of the production going to the U.S. of A. and Canada.

Once the Lafayette plant adds the Ascent, Subaru’s factory is expected to reach an annual production of 400,000 vehicles. The three-row crossover joins the Impreza, Legacy, and Outback. By comparison, the BRZ, WRX, WRX STI, XV Crosstrek, and Forester are built in Subaru’s home market.

Having made its debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2019 Subaru Ascent resembles the Outback in more than one way. The conservative sheet metal hides a 133.8-inch wheelbase, which means the Ascent is the largest model Subaru has ever developed. Being a family-oriented crossover, the Ascent also happens to be pretty good at towing, boasting a capacity of 5,000 pounds and trailer stability assist.

All-wheel-drive with active torque vectoring, Lineartronic continuously variable transmission, and a boxer engine are all standard, though the latter is the most interesting constituent of the drivetrain. An all-new design that displaces 2.4 liters, the direct-injected and twin-scroll turbocharged flat-four engine develops 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.

Scheduled to arrive at dealers in the summer of 2018, the Ascent will be available in four trim levels: Base, Premium, Limited, and Touring. Even the entry-level Ascent comes with EyeSight (automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the 6.5-inch infotainment system, three-zone climate control, and 18-inch wheels. Pricing will start at just above the $30,000 mark, with Subaru eyeing competitors such as the Volkswagen Atlas ($30,500).
