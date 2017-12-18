Subaru Design Chief Confirms Viziv Performance Concept Influence For All-New WRX

As you might already know by now, the Subaru WRX STI is going the way of the dodo in Europe
because of the EJ25 boxer engine. It’s the CO2 emissions that don’t do the automaker justice in this part of the world, the reason why the next-generation WRX STI will embrace electrification.
21 photos
But first, let’s talk about styling. If you thought that the current model looks too much similar to the Impreza, you’re perfectly right. And Subaru knows it all too well, which is why the all-new WRX STI will be more different from the Impreza as far as exterior styling
is concerned.
Design chief Mamoru Ishii had a chat with Autocar
about where the automaker is heading towards with the rally car-inspired brawler, and according to the guy in charge, prepare for Viziv Performance Concept styling. “Such a car
[the concept] brings lots of expectation, from within the company and from our customers. What we know is that our customers’ lifestyles are changing and we have to respond to that.”
To this effect, the upcoming WRX STI will look fast even when it’s standing still. Design
is still a work in progress, though, with Ishii confirming that he’s eager to see which design themes make the cut to production reality. The hood scoop, for example, is pretty much in the bag.
Just like the Impreza, the WRX STI and lesser WRX will put the Subaru Global Platform to good use, but with a twist. “Four-wheel-drive is critical to the power and performance levels our customers expect, but on the engine we have more freedom,”
Ishii said. As the automaker gears up to introduce a plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2018
and an all-electric setup in 2021, there’s no mistaking that electrification is a must for the newcomer.
The skeptics among us know that Subaru rarely keeps its promise on concept-to-production vehicle design, but bear in mind the automaker can’t afford to go wrong with the WRX and WRX STI. After all, these two are Subaru’s crème de la crème, halo vehicles that act as the yardstick for other Subaru models
.