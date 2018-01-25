autoevolution
 

Subaru Ascent Brings Back The Barkleys Dog Family Commercials

25 Jan 2018
Subaru has just released some of the most pointless and yet adorable car commercials of all time. You're about to see a dog crash a car while learning to park, think "why am I watching this," followed by "ooooh, that's so cute."
The brand continues its love affair with four-legged friends with a series of custom commercials dedicated to the new Ascent 3-row SUV, as well as the XV an Impreza.

It's already been five years since The Barkleys became the official spokespeople spokesdogs of Subaru. Thus, the Impreza-making brand is cementing itself as THE dog-friendly car company in America.

Four all-new "Dog Tested. Dog Approved." advertising spots show the family of Labradors and Golden Retrievers (that's right, they're not all the same) take on everything from novice driving lessons to the first day of school and a car wash run by dogs.

The national TV ads were created by Carmichael Lynch on and aired during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, sponsored by Subaru. The all-new 2019 Ascent was also featured on the red carpet.

“With more than half of Subaru drivers having pets, we believe it is important to celebrate the love of pets shared by our owners,” said Alan Bethke, senior vice president, marketing at Subaru of America. “Pets are considered members of our Subaru family and utilizing the Barkleys in our campaigns allows us to connect with our customers in an authentic, fun, and entertaining way.”

In "Car Wash," the dog family needs to get their muddy Ascent cleaned off. The crew there isn't really up to the task at hand, but it's cute to see them try. "Drop Off," is all about realizing your kids are growing up, while "Driving Lesson" is for the parents who know how difficult parallel parking lessons can be. And finally, "Drive Away" is all about those pranks.

