autoevolution
 

Subaru Teases Viziv Tourer Concept Ahead of Geneva

14 Feb 2018, 14:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
We all heard the Viziv name before. It has been used by Japanese automaker Subaru several times before, on the concepts it shown in recent years. Apparently, the name is a coined word (and a poorly-coined one, at that) originating from the phrase “Vision for Innovation.”
21 photos
Subaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance ConceptSubaru Viziv Performance Concept
Strange as the name may be, under its umbrella Subaru presented very interesting car concepts over the years. We had 2017’s Viziv Performance Concept, and at the beginning of January the Viziv Performance STI Concept, a souped-up version of the former.

Now, a new car takes its rightful place under the Viziv designation, namely the Tourer Concept, expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show less than a month from now.

There are no details available about the Viziv Tourer, apart from the single teaser image released on Wednesday by Subaru. Just as the Performance Concept might have previewed the next generation WRX, the Tourer might be the sign of a new incarnation of the Levorg, a model that hasn’t been upgraded since 2014.

The fact that the future Levorg may be based on the Viziv to be shown in March is supported by a statement made by design chief Mamoru Ishii last year regarding the Performance Concept influence on the new WRX.

The new model might also preview the future lineup of plug-in hybrid powertrains, rumored to begin rolling out in the United States as soon as this year.

By 2021, Subaru is said to plan the introduction of electric vehicles in Japan, while at the same time dropping for good sales of turbo diesel-powered vehicles in Europe and Australia.

For development purposes, Subaru will ask for help from other automakers in the industry, especially long-time pal Toyota. Future models will be based on the Subaru Global Platform, already created with electrification in mind.
subaru viziv tourer concept viziv performance concept Subaru LEVORG 2018 Geneva Motor Show Subaru
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
SUBARU models:
SUBARU AscentSUBARU Ascent Large SUVSUBARU LevorgSUBARU Levorg MediumSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU BRZSUBARU BRZ CoupeAll SUBARU models  