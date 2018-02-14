Subaru Teases Viziv Tourer Concept Ahead of Geneva

We all heard the Viziv name before. It has been used by Japanese automaker Subaru
several times before, on the concepts it shown in recent years. Apparently, the name is a coined word (and a poorly-coined one, at that) originating from the phrase “Vision for Innovation.”
Strange as the name may be, under its umbrella Subaru presented very interesting car concepts over the years. We had 2017’s Viziv Performance Concept
, and at the beginning of January the Viziv Performance STI Concept
, a souped-up version of the former.
Now, a new car takes its rightful place under the Viziv designation, namely the Tourer Concept, expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show less than a month from now.
There are no details available about the Viziv Tourer, apart from the single teaser image released on Wednesday by Subaru. Just as the Performance Concept might have previewed the next generation WRX, the Tourer might be the sign of a new incarnation of the Levorg, a model that hasn’t been upgraded since 2014.
The fact that the future Levorg may be based on the Viziv to be shown in March is supported by a statement made by design chief Mamoru Ishii last year regarding the Performance Concept influence on the new WRX.
The new model might also preview the future lineup of plug-in hybrid powertrains, rumored to begin rolling out in the United States as soon as this year.
By 2021, Subaru is said to plan the introduction of electric vehicles in Japan, while at the same time dropping for good sales of turbo diesel-powered vehicles in Europe and Australia.
For development purposes, Subaru will ask for help from other automakers in the industry, especially long-time pal Toyota. Future models will be based on the Subaru Global Platform, already created with electrification in mind.