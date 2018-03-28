2019 Subaru Forester Debuts in New York, Looks Familiar Yet New

autoevolution
Subaru has finally unveiled the all-new 2019 Forester today at the New York Auto Show. As expected, it features the latest safety systems made by the Japanese company plus a whole lot of practicality.
You might be tempted to say that the new Forester looks boring. But we think sticking with a familiar design language is great for a CUV with such a loyal following. Looking at the flat-folding trunk with the rubber matt, we immediately feel right at home.

Under the hood is a new 2.5-liter boxer engine. What's so new about it? Well, the output has risen to 182 HP and 176 lb-ft (238 Nm) of torque, compared to the 170 HP and 174 lb-ft (236 Nm) of torque in the 2018 model. Subaru says it will feel a little faster while still returning up to 33mpg.

The 2019 Forester Sport gets Subaru’s Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE) with Intelligent and Sport Sharp modes, while the Lineartronic CVT gearbox comes with a seven-speed manual mode with steering wheel-mounted paddles.

Like most SUVs, the Forester has grown from the 4th generation to the 5th. Its wheelbase is now 105.1 inches, 1.4 inches more than before, benefitting legroom. That big cargo opening we love so much is wide enough to take golf bags without you having to tilt them. High-end models will also have a powered tailgate, of course.

Scheduled to arrive at U.S. retailers later this year, the Forester will be available in standard, Premium, Limited, Touring and Sport trim levels. The latter is a new appearance pack, a bit like a Tiguan R-Line.

It sets itself apart using black gloss-finish grille surround, black 18-inch wheels and rear roof spoiler. There's also a bit of orange on the bumpers and roof rail mounts, while its interior combines a unique dark grey fabric with orange stitching and accents. Sorry, there's no turbo!

