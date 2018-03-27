autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

2019 Subaru Forester Teased Once More Ahead Of Facebook Live Premiere

27 Mar 2018, 9:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Prior to the 2018 New York Auto Show grand reveal, Subaru will undress the all-new Forester of its secrets on Facebook. Mark your calendars for March 28th at 1:45 pm EST!
12 photos
2019 Subaru Forester teaser2019 Subaru Forester teaser2019 Subaru Forester teaser2018 Subaru Forester Black Edition2018 Subaru Forester Black Edition2018 Subaru Forester Black Edition2018 Subaru Forester Black Edition2017 Subaru Forester (JDM model)2017 Subaru Forester (JDM model)2017 Subaru Forester (JDM model)2017 Subaru Forester (JDM model)
The announcement is joined by a teaser photo of the fifth-generation Forester, painted in green and showing the Touring badge right under the model name. In Subaru jargon, Touring is the range-topping trim level. Compared to the entry-level 2.5i ($22,795), the Forester 2.5i Touring retails at $33,090. Moving on up to the 2.0XT Touring translates to 2.0 liters displacement, a turbo, and an MSRP of $36,090.

The newcomer shouldn’t differ too much from the 2018 model year of the present-gen Forester in terms of pricing. Value for money is an intrinsic element to the Subaru DNA, as are dog commercials and Symmetrical AWD.

Riding on the Subaru Global Platform of the Impreza and Ascent, the biggest mystery regarding the 2019 Forester is what’s under the hood. The most sensible approach comes in the form of updated 2.5- and 2.0-liter boxers, but on the other hand, the Ascent is available only with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder plant.

With the Forester growing in size from the current generation, there’s a case to be made for the 2.4-liter engine. The FA24 more power (260 ponies) and more torque (277 pound-feet) compared to the FA20F, so that’s that as far as this matter is concerned. “Any hybrid or plug-in option?” Unfortunately no, but there’ll be an alternative.

Speaking at the Subaru of America dealer meeting this week, Michael McHale told attendees that plug-in hybrid is a no go for this application. Fret not, however, because the Crosstrek will receive plug-in technology in the second half of 2018 for the 2019 MY. As a brief refresher, the electrical part of the drivetrain comes from the Toyota Prius Prime.

“What about a good ol’ stick speed as standard?” There’s hearsay the Forester will abandon the six-speed manual from here on in, but it’s impossible to pronounce what’s in the pipeline. Because the Ascent comes with the Lineartronic CVT from the get-go, there is a chance for Subaru to do the unthinkable with the newcomer.

 

Tune in to our Facebook Live this Wednesday at 1:45 PM EST to see the reveal of the all-new 2019 #SubaruForester from the @nyautoshow.

A post shared by Subaru of America (@subaru_usa) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

2019 Subaru Forester Facebook Subaru Forester crossover Subaru SUV 2018 New york auto show
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
SUBARU models:
SUBARU AscentSUBARU Ascent Large SUVSUBARU LevorgSUBARU Levorg MediumSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU BRZSUBARU BRZ CoupeAll SUBARU models  
 
 