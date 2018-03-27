2019 Subaru Forester Teased Once More Ahead Of Facebook Live Premiere

The announcement is joined by a teaser photo of the fifth-generation Forester, painted in green and showing the Touring badge right under the model name. In Subaru
jargon, Touring is the range-topping trim level. Compared to the entry-level 2.5i ($22,795), the Forester 2.5i Touring retails at $33,090. Moving on up to the 2.0XT Touring translates to 2.0 liters displacement, a turbo, and an MSRP of $36,090.
The newcomer shouldn’t differ too much from the 2018 model year of the present-gen Forester in terms of pricing. Value for money is an intrinsic element to the Subaru DNA, as are dog commercials
and Symmetrical AWD
.
Riding on the Subaru Global Platform of the Impreza
and Ascent, the biggest mystery regarding the 2019 Forester is what’s under the hood. The most sensible approach comes in the form of updated 2.5- and 2.0-liter boxers, but on the other hand, the Ascent is available only with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder plant.
With the Forester growing in size from the current generation, there’s a case to be made for the 2.4-liter engine. The FA24 more power (260 ponies) and more torque (277 pound-feet) compared to the FA20F
, so that’s that as far as this matter is concerned. “Any hybrid or plug-in option?”
Unfortunately no, but there’ll be an alternative.
Speaking at the Subaru of America dealer meeting this week, Michael McHale told attendees that plug-in hybrid is a no go for this application. Fret not, however, because the Crosstrek
will receive plug-in technology in the second half of 2018 for the 2019 MY. As a brief refresher, the electrical part of the drivetrain comes from the Toyota Prius Prime.
“What about a good ol’ stick speed as standard?”
There’s hearsay the Forester will abandon the six-speed manual from here on in, but it’s impossible to pronounce what’s in the pipeline. Because the Ascent
comes with the Lineartronic CVT
from the get-go, there is a chance for Subaru to do the unthinkable with the newcomer.
Tune in to our Facebook Live this Wednesday at 1:45 PM EST to see the reveal of the all-new 2019 #SubaruForester from the @nyautoshow.
