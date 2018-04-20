2019 Subaru Evoltis Could be The Name of The Upcoming Boxer-engined PHEV

More on this:

1 2019 Subaru WRX STI All But Confirmed To Develop 310 Horsepower

2 Subaru Sells Two Million Outbacks in the U.S.

3 Subaru Forester STI Rendering Will Give You a Bad Case of Nostalgia

4 New Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ Coming in 2021 with 2.4L Engine, Japanese Report Says

5 2019 Subaru Forester Debuts in New York, Looks Familiar Yet New