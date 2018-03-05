2019 Bentley Bentayga Plug-in Hybrid Leaked Hours Before Its Official Release

So, Bentley is really shaking things up internally with the Bentayga. Not only is it the company's first SUV, but it'll also become the first model to use a hybrid powertrain. Oh, and it also comes in diesel.

The WV-owned British company should be getting ready to release the Hybrid SUV right now as the Geneva Motor Show press days are due to start tomorrow ahead of the public opening on March 8. Stick around and we'll get back with all the official numbers as they become available. In the meantime, check out the pictures above. Having access to the immense pool of wonderful engines of the Volkswagen Group, it's only natural for Bentley to want to take a break from all the V8s and W12s and try something new for a change. Not necessarily better, but different.Thought you could hardly call the powertrain inside the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid a bad one. With a 2.9-liter V6 turbo engine and an electric motor to give it all-wheel-drive, the setup is more than capable of moving the Stuttgart models with aplomb. We see no reason why it wouldn't do the same with Bentley'sOf course, there's always the option of integrating the motivational factor from the Turbo S E-Hybrid models, which would be even better. With two extra cylinders and 33 percent bigger displacement, we're looking at an output of 680 hp (up from 462 hp) and a 3.5 seconds 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration when sitting inside a Panamera sedan. The bulkier Bentayga would have to settle for a slower time, but it would still be impressive (and most likely quicker than the W12).But Bentley isn't looking to make the hybrid version its top model, but rather offer a more refined alternative to those who would have otherwise gone for the diesel. Particularly since we all know what's going on with the oil-burners these days and how their future is in jeopardy.The hybrid should return a decent-enough fuel consumption, especially inside an urban environment where it can also use its 31 miles (50 km) of pure electric range. A full recharge of the battery takes 7.5 hours, but it'll drop down to 2.5 hours when using the Philippe Stark-designed quick charger. Let's just hope it's not another one of those $250,000 accessories.The images - published by Autocar and quickly taken down afterward - show the electrified Bentayga won't be that easy to spot with only the copper-finished badges and, to the keener observer, the wheel hubs (as well as the actual badge, of course) letting people know they're looking at a PHEV. The fact it has "fuel ports" on both sides might be suggestive as well as cause a bit of confusion at the gas station.The WV-owned British company should be getting ready to release the Hybrid SUV right now as the Geneva Motor Show press days are due to start tomorrow ahead of the public opening on March 8. Stick around and we'll get back with all the official numbers as they become available. In the meantime, check out the pictures above.