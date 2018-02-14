2020 Bentley Flying Spur Sports Huge LED Bar During Winter Testing

The all-new Bentley Flying Spur sedan has once again been spotted undergoing winter testing. This time around, the prototype has brought along two separate sets of accessory lights.

Considering the prototype was first seen in the summer of 2017, and this is its first winter testing session, we figure its debut will be in early 2019. One of them consists of a couple of round projectors mounted on the roof. The other is like one of those LED bars you see on customized trucks. However, instead of the ceiling, it's attached to the hood.People are saying that we should look to the Continental GT to understand what the Flying Spur is all about. But we think the Bentayga is far more telling. Theis built around Audi's chassis and already powers itself with three Audi engines, the W12, as well as 4-literand TFSI units.You'll see those engines in the Flying Spur too, meaning there will be a 435 horsepower diesel version and a 550 horsepower V8 gasoline model a la Panamera Turbo. On top of that, we should expect at least one plug-in hybrid... or two. Based on the oval exhaust tips, everybody can tell that this prototype is the one with twelve cylinders and over 600 horsepower.Collaboration with Audi and Porsche also opens the way for hybrid assist and Level 3 autonomous driving. That would be the best way of explaining why the Flying Spur has "dimples" underneath its headlights.The styling is still heavily obscured by the camouflage. So don't be fooled into thinking that it looks like the current models. In fact, we're not sure which lines are real.Weight savings aren't going to be massive, but the area where the 4-door will jump forward is in sportiness. The intelligent suspension will be able to go from magic carpet to race car. And in between, it will read the road and iron out the bumps.Considering the prototype was first seen in the summer of 2017, and this is its first winter testing session, we figure its debut will be in early 2019.