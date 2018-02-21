Spyshots: 2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype Shows Elegant Roof

The upcoming GTC was recently spied completing extreme weather testing, which explains the arctic camo and the light bar sitting on the nose of the otherwise elegant droptop.
These elements are not difficult to ignore, though - since the fixed-roof model has demonstrated that modern design limitations can't prevent designers from delivering rolling pieces of art, the open-air model will obviously follow suit.
Speaking of which, you can observe the elegant canvas top in these spyshots - as we found our while testing
the previous incarnation of the car, the cloth top of the GTC delivers exquisite thermal and aural insulation.
As it was the case with the Coupe, the Convertible will debut in W12 form, which means the Grand Tourer will allow its driver to control 635 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of twist.
And while the canvas roof setup might bring a tad of extra weight, Bentley engineers are brilliant when it comes to masking this - there's no reason to fret, the 0 to 62 mph sprint will take place in under 4 seconds (the Coupe needs 3.7s for the task).
Just like the Continental GT and the Bentayga
, the Continental GTC will receive a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 550 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) on tap.
And once the Bentayga become the first hybrid model of the Crewe carmaker later this year, you can expect a gas-electric powerplant to reach the Continental GT, regardless of the roof version.
Borrowing Porsche's V6-built plug-in hybrid architecture, the Bentley will offer anywhere between 400 and 500 hp.
The British automotive producer could introduce the 2019 Continental GT Cabriolet at next month's Geneva Motor Show.