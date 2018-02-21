autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype Shows Elegant Roof

21 Feb 2018, 8:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Now that the 2018 Bentley Continental GT has swept us off its feet (this is the first all-new proposal since the 2003 original), Crewe engineers are working full time to complete the development of the full family. And while we've previously talked about the new Flying Spur (the Continental part of the nameplate was dropped with the last facelift), the time has now come to focus on the 2019 Continental GT Convertible.
23 photos
2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Prototype
The upcoming GTC was recently spied completing extreme weather testing, which explains the arctic camo and the light bar sitting on the nose of the otherwise elegant droptop.

These elements are not difficult to ignore, though - since the fixed-roof model has demonstrated that modern design limitations can't prevent designers from delivering rolling pieces of art, the open-air model will obviously follow suit.

Speaking of which, you can observe the elegant canvas top in these spyshots - as we found our while testing the previous incarnation of the car, the cloth top of the GTC delivers exquisite thermal and aural insulation.

As it was the case with the Coupe, the Convertible will debut in W12 form, which means the Grand Tourer will allow its driver to control 635 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of twist.

And while the canvas roof setup might bring a tad of extra weight, Bentley engineers are brilliant when it comes to masking this - there's no reason to fret, the 0 to 62 mph sprint will take place in under 4 seconds (the Coupe needs 3.7s for the task).

Just like the Continental GT and the Bentayga, the Continental GTC will receive a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 550 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) on tap.

And once the Bentayga become the first hybrid model of the Crewe carmaker later this year, you can expect a gas-electric powerplant to reach the Continental GT, regardless of the roof version.

Borrowing Porsche's V6-built plug-in hybrid architecture, the Bentley will offer anywhere between 400 and 500 hp.

The British automotive producer could introduce the 2019 Continental GT Cabriolet at next month's Geneva Motor Show.
2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible 2019 Bentley Continental GTC Bentley spyshots Bentley Continental GT Convertible
Who's Your Number One? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Continental GTBENTLEY Continental GT LuxuryBENTLEY MulsanneBENTLEY Mulsanne LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTC SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GTC Supersports Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GT Supersports LuxuryBENTLEY BentaygaBENTLEY Bentayga LuxuryAll BENTLEY models  