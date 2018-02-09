autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Bentley Flying Spur Is a W12 Chariot with a Porsche Platform

Now that the 2018 Bentley Continental swept us off our feet last year (we are talking about a car that was born as a design icon), it's almost time to see how Crewe plans to play the four-door card. We're referring to the 2019 Flying Spur, which is essentially the sedan incarnation of the Conti.
The luxury saloon is currently completing the final stages of its development and while the camo on the car might try to convince one this is the current car, we're actually dealing with the first all-new design since the 2005 original.

So while the 2014 facelift saw the Flying Spur dropping the Continental part of its nameplate, the lavish sedan now receives an entirely fresh start.

The 2018 Conti GT's styling has shown us what the expect from the appearance of the newcomer, with the most important change compared to the current car coming from the front fascia - as is the case with the Bentayga and the new Continental GT, the larger of the four front light clusters/washers now flank the radiator grille.

We ran a brief DVLA (the UK's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) check, which showed that the prototype seen here packs the 5,950cc W12 engine introduced on the Bentayga, so we're expecting the saloon to debut in 600+ hp form.

Nevertheless, the engine range will also include a twin-turbo V8, as is the case with the current Fling Spur. And while the Bentayga plug-in hybrid opens the gate for gas-electric Bentleys, we should also see the Flying Spur receiving such a powertrain.

Expect the four-door to borrow the gas-electric powertrain of the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, which involves a twin-turbo V6 and offers an overall output of 462 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).

Speaking of which, the Bentley Flying Spur will share its platform with the second-gen Panny. And while the generation change hasn't brought a diet for the long-roof Porsche, the architecture switch will help the Crewe model shed some weight.

We're expecting the new Bentley Flying Spur to land by the end of the year, coming to the US as a 2019 model.
