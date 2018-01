Bentley Bentayga Plug-In Hybrid Coming To 2018 Geneva Motor Show

TDI

Validation prototypes of the plug-in Bentayga confirmed the displacement of the internal combustion engine at 2,995 cubic centimeters , which translates to the turbocharged V6 offered in the Porsche Panamera and Porsche Panamera 4. The six-cylinder plant is rated at 330 PS (243 kW or 325 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque from 1,340 rpm.Despite the indisputable confirmation coming from the DVLA, Automotive News suggests that Bentley could be using the 2.9-liter V6 of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S variants. Even though it’s not likely to happen in the Bentayga Plug-In Hybrid, this powertrain is good for a system output of 462 PS (456 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet). Not bad, isn't it?There’s another engine option coming to the Bentayga, the fourth of four, in the form of a twin-turbo V8 . Scheduled to debut “in January [2018],” the 4.0-liter engine is similar to the plant in the Panamera Turbo, which means it’s best to look forward to 550 PS (542 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) of peak torque available between 1,960 and 4,500 rpm.“The plug-in hybrid model goes on sale the second half of the year,” joining the 6.0-liter W12 and 4.0-liter V8. Europe also has the 4.0from the Audi SQ7, which holds the title of most powerful and fastest dieselon the market. As wrong as it sounds, that’s right; Bentley offers a diesel option for the world’s most luxurious sport utility vehicle.In addition to the Bentayga, the V6-powered plug-in hybrid configuration will be added to the Continental GT and Flying Spur lines in the coming months. In both applications, the eco-friendly setup will serve as the entry-level powertrain choice. Over at Lamborghini, things will be the polar opposite considering the Urus PHEV will be more potent than the V8 model.