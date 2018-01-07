Bentley Bentayga Plug-In Hybrid Coming To 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Validation prototypes of the plug-in Bentayga confirmed the displacement of the internal combustion engine at 2,995 cubic centimeters
, which translates to the turbocharged V6 offered in the Porsche Panamera and Porsche Panamera 4. The six-cylinder plant is rated at 330 PS (243 kW or 325 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque from 1,340 rpm.
Despite the indisputable confirmation coming from the DVLA, Automotive News suggests that Bentley could be using the 2.9-liter V6 of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S variants. Even though it’s not likely to happen in the Bentayga Plug-In Hybrid, this powertrain is good for a system output of 462 PS (456 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet). Not bad, isn't it?
There’s another engine option coming to the Bentayga, the fourth of four, in the form of a twin-turbo V8
. Scheduled to debut “in January [2018],”
the 4.0-liter engine is similar to the plant in the Panamera Turbo, which means it’s best to look forward to 550 PS (542 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) of peak torque available between 1,960 and 4,500 rpm.
“The plug-in hybrid model goes on sale the second half of the year,”
joining the 6.0-liter W12 and 4.0-liter V8. Europe also has the 4.0 TDI
from the Audi SQ7, which holds the title of most powerful and fastest diesel SUV
on the market. As wrong as it sounds, that’s right; Bentley offers a diesel option for the world’s most luxurious sport utility vehicle.
In addition to the Bentayga, the V6-powered plug-in hybrid configuration will be added to the Continental GT and Flying Spur lines in the coming months. In both applications, the eco-friendly setup will serve as the entry-level powertrain choice. Over at Lamborghini, things will be the polar opposite considering the Urus PHEV
will be more potent than the V8 model.