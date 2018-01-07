autoevolution
 

Bentley Bentayga Plug-In Hybrid Coming To 2018 Geneva Motor Show

7 Jan 2018, 11:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There’s little time left until the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (as in two months), but according to Automotive News, it’s enough for Bentley to put the finishing touches on the Bentayga Plug-In Hybrid. The most efficient powertrain ever offered by the automaker will not be exclusive to the Bentayga, though.
16 photos
2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV
Validation prototypes of the plug-in Bentayga confirmed the displacement of the internal combustion engine at 2,995 cubic centimeters, which translates to the turbocharged V6 offered in the Porsche Panamera and Porsche Panamera 4. The six-cylinder plant is rated at 330 PS (243 kW or 325 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque from 1,340 rpm.

Despite the indisputable confirmation coming from the DVLA, Automotive News suggests that Bentley could be using the 2.9-liter V6 of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S variants. Even though it’s not likely to happen in the Bentayga Plug-In Hybrid, this powertrain is good for a system output of 462 PS (456 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet). Not bad, isn't it?

There’s another engine option coming to the Bentayga, the fourth of four, in the form of a twin-turbo V8. Scheduled to debut “in January [2018],” the 4.0-liter engine is similar to the plant in the Panamera Turbo, which means it’s best to look forward to 550 PS (542 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) of peak torque available between 1,960 and 4,500 rpm.

“The plug-in hybrid model goes on sale the second half of the year,” joining the 6.0-liter W12 and 4.0-liter V8. Europe also has the 4.0 TDI from the Audi SQ7, which holds the title of most powerful and fastest diesel SUV on the market. As wrong as it sounds, that’s right; Bentley offers a diesel option for the world’s most luxurious sport utility vehicle.

In addition to the Bentayga, the V6-powered plug-in hybrid configuration will be added to the Continental GT and Flying Spur lines in the coming months. In both applications, the eco-friendly setup will serve as the entry-level powertrain choice. Over at Lamborghini, things will be the polar opposite considering the Urus PHEV will be more potent than the V8 model.
2019 Bentley Bentayga PHEV Bentley Bentayga v8 Bentley V6 2018 Geneva Motor Show
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Continental GTBENTLEY Continental GT LuxuryBENTLEY MulsanneBENTLEY Mulsanne LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTC SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GTC Supersports Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GT Supersports LuxuryBENTLEY BentaygaBENTLEY Bentayga LuxuryAll BENTLEY models  