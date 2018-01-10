2018 Bentley Continental GT Shooting Brake Rendered for the Practical Gentleman

This might be the first all-new incarnation of the Grand Tourer since the 2003 original and yet the appearance of the lavish machine isn't all that far from that of its predecessor.
Crewe designers have already swept us off our feet with the coupe incarnation of the Conti GT, along with the GT3 racecar
, while we are now waiting for the Convertible incarnation of the car to bow.
Nevertheless, the world wide web insists on creating a larger Continental GT
family. This is done with the help of renderings and the freshest effort of the sort comes from the pixel play we have here.
The render portrays a Shooting Brake incarnation of the 2018 Continental GT, with the Instagram image also showing the photo that served as a base for the digital creation.
At first, the contraption we have here might seem like an extreme proposal and yet we'll remind you that the world welcomed a Shooting Brake incarnation of the Continental GT back in 2010.
Dubbed Flying Star, the four-wheeled sculpture was developed by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, which brought the thing to the Geneva Motor Show.
The first example of the vehicle came with a whopping price, being offered
for no less than $1 million. Only 20 units of the creation were brought to the world, so the chances of coming across such a masterpiece while waiting for the traffic light to turn green are rather slim.
