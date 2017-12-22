Widebody Bentley Bentaya by Startech Makes 710 HP

SUV

HP

If there's one thing the W12didn't need, it's more power. Despite this, the Brabus sister company tuned the Bentayga to make a supercar-like 710 horsepower, up from the usual 608made by this 6-liter monster. You are likely going to reach that ski resort faster than the speed of light.The Urus has come out, but we can't say that we're any less excited about the Bentayga. It's got timeless qualities that we never noticed when it came out. Well, not this one, which looks like the automotive equivalent of a G-Shock watch.The kit for the Bentayga is Startech's most outspoken, which makes it the most interesting. While it might not look so good even a couple of years from now, this is everything you need to get attention.Carbon fiber aero inserts have made the Bentayga even uglier from the front. The side skirts are all about being muscular and have been paired with fender flares. New springs have also been installed, ensuring the SUV sits 25mm lower.You can opt for one of many Monostar 23-inch wheels that Startech has to offer, which are bigger than anything from the factory and come wrapped in 295/35 ZR 23 Continental SportContact 6 tires. Black seems like the color to go with.Around the back, the Bentayga has received a new trunk spoiler and a low diffuser that works around quad exhaust tips. These are probably the most controversial pieces on the car because they clearly belong to another era. Still, it does sound the part, right? Check out the videos and photos and let us know what you think.